Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and even before then, colleges around the nation began to implement test-optional admission policies, providing students the opportunity to withdraw their scores from their application if they feel the scores do not reflect their academic abilities.
Standardized test scores have been required for college admissions since the late 1800s as a way to predict students’ academic performance. In their early years, these tests varied greatly by school, but after the founding of College Board in 1899, they became more uniform.
Since the beginning, these tests have favored wealthier students. When College Board tests were first administered at the end of the 19th century, it cost $5 to take, or $170 in 2022 dollars. If students wanted to see the topics being tested beforehand, they could pay an extra 10 cents. By 1937, the cost to take the SAT was $10, or $199 in today's money.
Charging students to take tests that are required for college admissions discourages economically-disadvantaged students from pursuing secondary education.
Even though today the SAT only costs about $47, there is still a divide between who can and cannot afford extra preparation for these tests. Prep courses have been proven to improve test scores, but the cost for taking these course ranges from $75-$600.
Not only do standardized test discriminate against applicants from lower socioeconomic statuses, but they also do not accurately represent all students’ academic ability.
Researchers estimate that test anxiety affects about 10 million students in North America. Many students who suffer from test anxiety are actually very high-achieving students. Students who perform extremely well in class may clam up on exams, causing them to have low standardized test scores even though they usually perform well academically.
When COVID-19 hit the nation, at least one million students were prevented from taking the ACT or SAT, forcing colleges to revise their admissions processes to no longer require standardized test scores. This trend toward test-optional admissions encouraged more college applicants than seen in recent years. Because students had the opportunity to omit scores that they felt did not accurately reflect their potential, many felt more confident applying to colleges they may have otherwise not considered.
Allowing college applicants to choose whether to submit standardized test scores gives them the chance to provide information they believe truly represents their potential to succeed in college. If a student has a higher ACT score but their GPA dropped due to extraneous circumstances, submitting test scores can show that they have test-taking strengths despite lower grades. Conversely, students who are poor test-takers but have higher GPAs can choose to omit their test scores, allowing their grades to speak to their academic potential.
As the effects of the pandemic begin to fade, colleges should remain test-optional to encourage more applicants and level the playing field for students who have been historically disadvantaged in the admissions process.
Mia Coco is a 19-year-old political communication student from Alexandria.