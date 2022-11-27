Despite my criticism of the university at times, the campus shaded by these stately oaks and broad magnolias is a special place, and, as students, we're lucky to spend some of our most formative years here.
When I started my time as a student at the flagship, I couldn’t have imagined all of what would happen over the next three-and-a-half years, but I couldn’t be more elated at how those experiences molded me into the person who will be walking across the graduation stage in a couple of short weeks.
I'll remember everything from the highs of a national championship victory in our own backyard to the lows of dominating national headlines after USA Today released a gut-punching exposé on the university’s adjudication of sexual misconduct allegations.
A line in the LSU alma mater reads, “Fond memories that waken in our hearts a tender glow," highlighting the cherished memories of generations of Tigers doing the little things on campus that make it special—from studying in the library late into the night, walking in the Enchanted Forest or having a picnic on the Parade Ground.
Making the most out of these small moments with friends is my ideal way to plug away through college with enjoyment.
From the small moments to the big moments, your friends and fellow Tigers will always be there when you need a little bit more encouragement on a last-minute paper, help on a math problem or just had a rough hour in Himes Hall.
It’s a promise made to us by the alma mater, which says, “And make us happy for the love that we have learned to know.”
While I have loved my experience here at the flagship, my passion for the university drove my pursuit to highlight its shortcomings through my work in Student Government and at The Reveille, hoping it would make us a stronger institution in the long run.
I'm excited for what the future holds for LSU given favorable state budgets the last several years and a new strategic plan being developed to implement President William Tate IV’s Scholarship First Agenda.
I hope when I return to these inspiring halls as an alumnus watching Alabama lose in Tiger Stadium that I can also say that LSU realized its potential to better serve and elevate the state and people of Louisiana.
Knowing that anywhere I end up in life, I'll always be able to yell “Geaux Tigers” and instantly make new friends is a special thing.
I will always Love Purple and Live Gold.
Forever L-S-U!
Charlie Stephens is a 22-year-old political communication senior from Baton Rouge.