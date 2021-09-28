At an institution of prestigious academics such as our university, nearly all topics are subject to scholarly discussion—politics, philosophy, art and, of course, the eternal debate on the quality of each primate. Unfortunately, our academic discussions on the latter topic are upsettingly limited, so I’ve assumed the mantle of definitively ranking the most common primates you’ll encounter in daily discourse.
HUMANS - 5/10
Let’s first take care of the elephant in the room—humans. I myself happen to be a human, and I’ll boldly assume that most of my readership is as well. As such, I think I can give a fair ranking of humans as exceedingly mediocre primates. Despite their size, Humans are disappointingly weak compared to other monkeys. While many proponents of the human species will cite their unparalleled intelligence as a major win, even this strength is beset with the problems of general anxiety, existential dread and an unending torrent of moral uncertainty.
Overall, there's a lot to like, but you must be willing to tolerate a lot of glaring issues.
CHIMPANZEES - 6/10
One step above humans are the chimpanzees, their more well-rounded cousins. The two species are more similar than not, as both use advanced tools, form tight-knit social groups and even use medicinal herbs. However, chimpanzees don’t have the drawbacks of exceptional intelligence and low physical ability, instead balancing a healthy intellect with a more robust physical profile.
The biggest downside to chimps is their aggression. In 1974, the Gombe Chimpanzee War broke out in Tanzania (one of the first instances of observed "warfare’" in nature) which led to the brutal slaughter of six male chimps and a maniacal celebration by the victors.
GORILLAS - 8/10
Gorillas are a superb primate. When fully grown, the burly silverback Eastern lowland gorilla weighs about 350 pounds, stands at five and a half feet tall and can lift and throw up to 1700 pounds. This powerful physique is complemented with a surprisingly loving familial side, as demonstrated by Koko—the Western lowland female who famously learned sign language—and her intensely affectionate bond with her handlers and pet kittens.
Gorillas are also the indubitable stars of the primate world. Ever since King Kong burst onto the scene in 1933, gorillas have been the number one primate on the silver(back) screen, with hits like Tarzan, Planet of the Apes and even the recent reboots of the King himself.
LEMURS - 4/10
Despite their flashy fur patterns, lemurs are, frankly, a lackluster primate. They represent a group of primates known as Prosimians, which are neither apes nor monkeys. Of the many key differences between simians and prosimians, the most notable is their lesser size and intellect. In fact, with the exception of the ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar, prosimians are so weak they’ve become nocturnal to avoid predators and competition.
Due to their low intelligence, prosimian social structures are not very advanced, with many being solitary creatures. However, in the interest of fairness, the aforementioned ring-tailed lemur is the best that prosimians have to offer. Their intelligence is comparable to some other monkeys and apes, allowing for more complex social structures, and a natural lack of predators means they can live diurnally. Lemurs show potential for greatness, despite the major shortcomings of prosimians.
GELADAS 7/10
Geladas are the first monkey to appear in this list, and they make a good first impression. Geladas are Old World monkeys, meaning they are stockier and lack the prehensile tail of their New World cousins. Geladas are incredibly social and cab often be found sauntering around their Ethiopian habitats in large groups, flaunting the bright red patches on their chests to display their sexual maturity. Despite their vegan grass-heavy diets, geladas have an imposing set of teeth which, when exposed, transforms the monkey into a threatening alien entity. These intimidating animals may not be the burliest of the great apes, but they are a great simian nevertheless.
CAPUCHINS 1/10
I’ll give some credit to the New World monkeys: their prehensile tail allows for unparalleled mobility, and I admire their ability to survive in some of the harshest environments of the Americas.
That being said, I have personal issues with capuchins. Capuchins have set primates back by decades, all because of Crystal the Monkey, the movie star famous for her slapstick hijinks in "The Hangover" and "Night at the Museum" franchises. Therein lies the problem—her stereotyped performance is all anyone seems to know about monkeys! She is one of the most visible proponents of monkey culture, and her lazy acting has cast a bad light on the whole primate world. While Crystal shouldn’t be held entirely at fault (the hustle must be respected), capuchins get such a low score for all the harm they’ve caused to the primate public image.
ORANGUTANS - 10/10
Hail to the king. Orangutans—“person of the forest” in Malay—are the perfect primate. Really, the name is a disservice, as their strength more than surpasses that of humans, and orangutans nearly beat humans in intelligence. One of the most endearing aspects of the orangutan is its playful side, and its somewhat dopey appearance with a big chin and lanky arms reflects this perfectly. Looking at orangutans is like looking into a mirror, albeit one that makes you look much better, as orangutans are absolute fashionistas. The striking contrast of dark grey skin and bright orange fur is always a stylish choice, and the bold facial flanges on the males definitely makes an impression.
Overall, orangutans are the best of the best when it comes to primates. They may not be overly specialized in any one area, but if I had to be any primate, you bet I'd be an orangutan.
Haden DeVilbiss is a 19-year-old history and psychology sophomore from Lake Charles.