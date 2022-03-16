If you are bored on a Saturday morning or just want a good way to start the day, the Baton Rouge farmer’s market is the place to be. I am not the type to wake up early any morning, especially on a Saturday, but this farmer's market is worth the early rise.
The Main Street Market is on 5th and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge and takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. You can find almost anything there. Farmers from all over Louisiana sell fresh produce, and local merchants sell art and other crafts.
Vendors sell everything from coffee, gelato, pottery, plants, clothes, spices, sausage, fresh seafood, dream catchers, jewelry and even edible flowers.
I went to the market for the first time last Saturday, and I was shocked by the size of the crowd. There were tons of people, tote bags in hand, ready to get shopping. I was even more surprised that there were no college students there, considering the fair prices of the produce and crafts.
I bought an art print for $10, a candle for $5 and a bottle of wine for $10. There was not much that sold for over $10. For students, this would be an affordable way to buy fresh produce and herbs and even decorate student living arrangements.
On top of the reasonable pricing and range of products, there was even live music.
The only reason keeping college students from the market is likely lack of awareness of this hidden gem. I have lived in Baton Rouge my entire life and did not find out about the market until I was flipping through a magazine and saw a small advertisement.
Attending the market is a great way to support local vendors. On top of getting fresh produce for yourself, you are also helping to fund Louisiana farmers. Some of the farmers come from as far as Independence, Louisiana, to sell their crops.
If you're going to the market, you're going to want to get there early. Waking up at 8 a.m. on a weekend is not ideal, but vendors run out of products quickly. By noon, most vendors are entirely sold out.
So, grab your friends, kill your hangover and shop local. New Orleans is not the only city that offers vibrant outdoor shopping. Baton Rouge is stepping up its game.
Lura Stabiler is a 22-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge.