It was late in the spring of 2021 when I was confronted with the insanity of our ideas on mental health. On a walk to the Union to pick up a package and some lunch, one of the yellow-clad proselytizers of The Point ministry stepped toward me with outstretched arms, offering: “Bubble wrap?”
Normally my protocol is to ignore whatever they offer, but this time was different. After a brief exchange, I learned the satisfying "pop" of the packaging was meant to ease the mind and promote this fabled "mental health." I mulled over the interaction with my chicken sandwich before picking up my package (which, ironically enough, was banged up from a lack of bubble wrap) and heading back to my dorm.
It seems like an innocuous little anecdote, but the more I thought about it, the more uneasy I became. This idea that our psychological well-being is so delicate as to be defenseless without the curative effects of tiny plastic dots is detrimental and borderline offensive.
If even Christians—the people taught to bear their cross and like it—are getting in on this mental health trend, then it must be incredibly invasive.
Mental health isn’t just a Catholic concept, obviously. The buzzword has dominated the public discourse in the last few years, with increasing calls to treat psychological well-being as equal in importance to physical health.
However, therein is the problem. Our perception of mental health is in reality far off from our perception of physical health. Rather than thinking of mental exercise and training the same way we think of the physical conditioning necessary for fitness, we think of it as a separate discipline entirely, following a completely different set of rules. Our brain can be developed like a muscle, and yet we let it atrophy.
In physical fitness, a couple key factors are emphasized: training, recovery and fueling.
Training is the part people focus on the most; you get to listen to anything from Van Halen to Wu Tang and throw around weights (or yourself) for an hour or two.
Recovery is the boring part, but the most enjoyable, as your only objective is to not overwork the systems and structures that you recently trained.
Fueling is the most annoying, but most integral part, where you cook chicken and broccoli for the hundredth time while eyeing the Hungry Howie’s ad you got in the mail, all to make sure your body gets the nutrients it needs.
Our current treatment of mental health, however, forgoes this sequence of steps and focuses exclusively on recovery. We advocate for "mental health days," where we shrug off our obligations to ourselves and our peers in favor of taking time off to recuperate from the daily stresses of life.
Sure, knowing when to take it easy is the mark of a healthy person, but if our ideas of mental health fail to develop beyond rest, we’re seriously screwing ourselves over.
Let’s take, for example, someone sprawled out on their futon, washing down hot Cheetos and mint Oreos with a two-liter Coke while binging the James Bond films (not that I would know what that’s like). If this person were to tell us they were taking a break from their physical health, we would think their 20th viewing of "Spectre" had finally fried their brain.
But, for mental health, this seems to be more and more the case. Instead of emphasizing a balance of proper training, recovery and fueling, our only concern when promoting this concept is recovery: sheltering ourselves away from anything that would put stress on our mental faculties. Obviously, if we aren’t getting that mental work in—be it intellectual, emotional or spiritual—then all our focus on relaxation is going to be for naught, and when we’re confronted with a situation that will tax our mental capabilities, we’re going to be screwed.
If Nietzsche was right, and what doesn't kill us makes us stronger, then it stands to reason that what makes it easier on us may make us weaker.
This could be a disaster for the younger generations in particular, as this whole trend, being so synonymous to most with only pleasant things, is only going to become more extreme if we don’t curb it soon. Yes, the "Gen Z is lazy and entitled" trope is played out, but without a desire for strengthening our minds we may soon enough really have a lazy and entitled generation—a role already plentifully fulfilled by the Baby Boomers.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to do away with a better societal understanding of the importance of serious mental health. However, I don’t see anything serious about our current mental health fallacy.
