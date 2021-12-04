At the start of my tenure as a Reveille columnist, I took it upon myself to finally call out the Sun for its numerous faults, all of which go unreported by the "mainstream media." Though that article received its share of criticism, I must forge on, as my condemnation of the Sun has eclipsed—pardon the pun—an equally, if not more, insidious celestial body—the Moon.
At first glance, Earth’s moon seem harmless, especially when compared to the Sun. It produces no light of its own, instead benignly reflecting the heat, radiation and light coming from the Sun. However, this apparent innocence is what makes the moon so horridly deceptive and dangerous.
As if for poetic contrast with the nuclear fire of its celestial cousin, the lunar menace wields power over water, with its gravitational pull affecting our oceans' tides. Therein lies the problem: the Moon holds sway over 100% of the water on Earth, and yet those affected by this (the human race) hold 0% of the say in what is actually done with said water.
The American Revolution represented a profound shift in the status quo of the governmental structure of the West. Founded on a mix of Enlightenment and Roman ideals, one of its biggest contentions was that citizens deserve representation in their government. As a colony, America had no ability to represent itself in the English Parliament, and yet Parliament could make laws regarding business and trade in the colonies. Hence, the famous “no taxation without representation” rallying cry.
Yet, after centuries of attempting to throw off the shackles of tyranny, here we stand, our water supply entirely subject to the whims of another galactic body. As an American, this is an outrage. It is a violation of our basic human dignity to allow this cheese-wheel look-alike to toy with our oceans like it's nothing.
Sure, tides alone can't cause widespread devastation, but who’s to say the Moon can’t control the oceans more than it’s letting on? What tsunamis and storms could have been entirely averted if we humans had some say in the decision-making?
Now, it is understandable to still be in favor of the Moon. Most humans are admittedly not clamoring for representation from the Moon, and the few radical enough to do so have been put into insane asylums, for whatever reason. It's probably a safe bet to assume the Moon’s unhindered control over our oceans is a result of ignorance, not malice. Yet, there is evidence to suggest otherwise.
The Moon is fundamentally uninhabitable—there is simply no way for the human body to survive on the Moon for any amount of time without significant, advanced protective gear.
This points towards the Moon being openly hostile to the possibility of human ambassadors making diplomatic voyages to the Moon. If in the 18th century American colonists had been given an audience in Parliament, but surrounded by armed royal guards during their entire stay in England, it would be more than fair to say the British were being hostile towards them.
Our course of action is now obvious. The Moon must be destroyed. It reigns over us each night like a tyrant, and even in the day abdicates none of its power, instead putting on a farcical act of camouflage to deceive us.
The only reasonable objection impeding my campaign seems to be the aesthetic appeal of the Moon itself. However, as those of us who have walked across campus at night know, it is next to impossible to actually catch a glimpse of the Moon's pale visage with the blinding lights of Tiger Stadium in the way. This problem of light pollution is prevalent throughout the country, and invalidates the Moon's aesthetics entirely. Not to mention, a small white orb in the night sky is far less interesting than the billions of stars and hundreds of galaxies that could be seen more clearly if the Moon got out of the way.
I know it seems like I am asking too much, but in my crusade against the Sun, I will not let the Moon off freely. Reader, heed my call. Surely, if we can—and should—destroy the Sun, there is no reason to let this lunar tyrant rule over the people of Earth.
Haden DeVilbiss is a 19-year-old history and psychology sophomore from Lake Charles.