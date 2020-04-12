A few weeks ago, I was scrolling through social media and came across a post by former LSU star outfielder, A.J. Andrews. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, my mind has been pulled in so many different directions just thinking of the effects this pandemic would have on so many. I am sad to say I never considered what it would do to the world of sports until I read Andrews' post.
Andrews has a younger sister named Aliyah who is a senior softball player for LSU. Aliyah is one of the thousands of student athletes who had their season abruptly ended due to the spread of coronavirus. Every spring sport at the little league, high school and college level came to halt, with many seniors fearing they played their last game without knowing it.
Now the thought of this may not bother some, because yes, everyone's life has changed drastically within the last month. However, for most of these senior athletes, this is a part of their life they will never get back.
I have played sports all my life, so I have a good idea of the work that goes into being a successful student athlete. It takes more dedication and sacrifice than words can describe. It's no easy task being a full-time student while also giving 100% on the field.
These athletes spend countless hours training, watching film, putting their bodies through unimaginable pain, all for the sake of lifting a trophy over their heads at the end of the season and acknowledging the fact that they did it. For them, missing family weddings and birthdays, or not being able to go on spring break is worth it. The lessons and friendships they gain from their dedication to their sports is all they need.
I simply cannot fathom the disappointment of hearing the words "Your season is over," especially for those who cannot play again. Luckily, this past week the NCAA announced the extension of eligibility for all student athletes affected by the coronavirus. This means seniors who thought their sports careers were over have the opportunity to return to their colleges and play for another season.
There is no doubt in my mind that the NCAA made the right decision during this unprecedented situation. Although there is no team that is ever exactly the same, it is important to appreciate the chance to lace up those cleats for one more season, regardless of the circumstances. To the high school athletes, I know your sports journey ended in a way no one could expect, but I hope you all have comfort in knowing that each of you left a unique legacy in the world of sports. That will never be forgotten.
This virus serves as a great reminder to never take anything for granted. No matter what you do in life, do it with everything you have in you. Athletes should always treat every hit, pitch, throw, run or spike as their last, because it very well could be.
Elizabeth Crochet is an 18-year-old political communication freshman from New Orleans, Louisiana.