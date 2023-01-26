Walking into Tigerland for the first time felt like a magical experience. The following few times I went made were much less enchanting. I soon realized how dangerous it was, as many young women at LSU have.
I have witnessed numerous women pull guys off of their wasted friends. I have been the friend pulling a guy off my wasted friend. Tigerland is a bad combination of drunk guys who think they are on top of the world and drunk, vulnerable women.
The discovery of what occurred prior to the death of Madison Brooks has revealed how dangerous this culture really is.
Four people were arrested; two facing third-degree rape charges and two booked as a principal to third-degree rape, according to WBRZ news.
Third-degree rape is defined in Louisiana as, “when the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity,” according to state law.
Arrest documents show that Brooks’ blood-alcohol level was .319 percent at the time, almost four times the legal driving limit for adults, according to WBRZ.
Brooks left Reggie’s, a bar in Tigerland, with the four men before her death.
This has called attention to the disgusting culture revolving around Tigerland. Reggie’s alcohol license has been suspended, according to WDSU.
It's sad that an event like this has to take place before anyone notices how harmful the culture surrounding Tigerland and college bars truly is.
As a woman, I have felt uncomfortable or violated because of something a guy has said or done. I have had guys grab my waist because they believe my crop top is an invitation.
LSU President William Tate IV responded with an email sent to everyone Monday evening describing the action plan he wants to follow in the next few days and that more information will be shared in the upcoming days.
“What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice,” Tate said.
This event sparks a conversation about the rape culture in Tigerland and college bars everywhere.
There needs to be more awareness of what is going on in Tigerland. People need to see how dangerous a place Tigerland can be for themselves or their friends.
This event was a horrifying story from Tigerland, but it's just one of many. This is the reality of living as a woman, having to constantly worry about being raped.
Tigerland’s bars need to individually take responsibility for keeping their crowds safe. The culture of Tigerland needs to change for the safety of everyone.
Kate Beske is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Destrehan, LA.