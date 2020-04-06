My guilty pleasure during quarantine has been watching reruns of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." I hate to admit it, but I laugh so hard watching grown women argue. Some of those digs are hilarious. I watch this show solely for the buffoonery of these women, but many viewers are beguiled by the luxurious lives they lead.
Those delicate pieces of green paper hold undeniable power over all of us. The pandemic has exposed the most vulnerable aspects of daily life for many Americans as bills begin to pile up. Even with the government’s allotment of monthly stimulus checks, many Americans will still struggle tremendously.
A substantial number of Americans were too poor to even file taxes, which reveals the dire need for economic reform in this country. However, it is equally important to realize that money cannot buy happiness, as seen on the show.
As nice as the Bentleys and Hermes bags are, it is important to realize that wealth has not stopped dysfunction, misery or misfortune from entering the lives of these housewives.
Money can buy necessary resources, resolve debts and insure property. It can provide financial comfort, allay worry and meet basic needs. Money can fund wild dreams, acquire luxuries and create the illusion of satisfaction. But money cannot buy happiness.
This old adage has come under fire recently. Poverty is one of the leading causes of stress and depression globally. There is enough wealth in the world to resolve many issues, such as the water crisis in Flint and child hunger. Living in a world where livable wages are allotted for everyone would alleviate so much stress for people, and hopefully we will get there one day. But people shouldn’t expect their demons to be excised by money.
There is a difference between being secure and being happy. Happiness is internal. It comes from contentment and acceptance within yourself, no matter the outside circumstances. Security is like a seat belt in your car. A seat belt is the No. 1 protection against death in vehicular accidents, but it's there as a necessity, not a guaranteer of happiness. Many people cry in their cars.
A myriad of celebrities have demonstrated this to us. Robin Williams. Kate Spade. Anthony Bourdain. Don Cornelius. All multimillionaires. All died from suicide. It is easy to watch celebrities on the big screen and assume that they have it made, but it's a dangerous assumption that has surprised us time and time again with the shocking suicide of a beloved celebrity.
When I watch any Real Housewives show, I am not entranced by the cars, jewels or clothes. They’re material items that could never amount to the feeling of being truly content with yourself. Many people chastise rich people who are vulnerable about their mental stability and discontent, saying that they should be happy since they’re wealthy. If only it were that simple.
What do you do when you have the money, and you are still unhappy? Assuming that money will solve all problems is the biggest disappointment that you can set yourself up for. I encourage everyone to do what they can to live comfortably, but life doesn’t stop at having money. You might be relieved to not have to worry about money, but are you happy?
Everyone is going through it right now. The financial wreck that the nation is in is only making matters worse. I wish we could somehow extinguish the monetary difficulties many families are going through now. It would help tremendously, but don’t think it’ll resolve lingering unhappiness that you haven’t dealt with. Being content is much more nuanced and complex than having a wad of cash in your pocket.
Erin Stephens is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Brusly, Louisiana.