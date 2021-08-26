Weather Alert

This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi ** Ida continues to strengthen and may be a hurricane later today or tonight. ** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Watch has been issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne - A Hurricane Watch is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Western Orleans - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 820 miles southeast of New Orleans LA or about 810 miles southeast of Houma LA - 20.7N 82.1W - Storm Intensity 65 mph - Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico later today and intensify as it crosses the Gulf Saturday. It is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on the northern Gulf Coast Sunday and will bring life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest and Coastal Mississippi. Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate overnight Saturday into Sunday, so all residents should take today and Saturday to prepare for this storm. Remember, if your local officials order an evacuation, you need to leave! POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across coastal Mississippi and coastal Louisiana outside the Hurricane Risk Reduction System and the tidal lakes. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * WIND: Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across southeast Louisiana from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and south to the coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, prepare for life-threatening wind having possible significant to extensive impacts across the remainder of southeast Louisiana, coastal and southwest Mississippi. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across all of southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi and portions of coastal Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 5 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.