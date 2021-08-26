1.21.19 Weather Photo story

The sun sets above the parade ground on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

Returning to campus last week has forced us to confront the age-old enemy of any Louisiana student: the Sun. The oppressive presence of the Sun has elicited fans, sunglasses and concerningly short shorts, all in a futile effort to combat this solar menace. 

However, it seems like everyone is going about this in the wrong way. Why beat the heat for a few fleeting moments, just to walk across campus at 3:00 when no mercy will be shown? Instead of trying to curb the effects, let’s deal with the cause.

Let’s destroy the Sun.

The Sun—“Sol” for the more poetically-inclined, although there is little worth eulogizing about the Sun—has shown itself to be the cause of myriad ailments and depravities. Sunburns, blindness, skin cancer, climate change, Louisiana weather and Florida are all the fault of Sol. The amount of lives this nuclear ball has cost is, pardon the pun, astronomical. 

It gets worse. In 1989, disruptions to the Earth's magnetic field following a solar storm caused not only blackouts, but complete destruction of some of Quebec’s transformers.

But wait, it gets even worse! In 1859, a series of solar disturbances memorialized as the Carrington Event pushed the Northern Lights as far south as the Caribbean, electrocuting anyone unfortunate enough to be using a telegram at the time.

If a similar event occurred in today's digital world, it could cost up to $2.6 trillion or, in more local terms, 10 Hurricane Katrinas.

The Sun is only actually worth caring about when it is obscured by the Moon. Literally, a big grey rock is so much more interesting than the Sun that when the rock passes over the hell ball, people will buy specially-made sunglasses to watch.

Now, there are some legitimate objections to the destruction of this annoying little star, and they all go something like, "if you destroy the Sun then you’ll be destroying the cornerstone of the Earth’s climate."

To that, I laugh. 

Every problem posed by the annihilation of the Sun is easily amenable. If the world gets too cold, we pump some lava to the Earth's surface to heat things up. If plants start dying, we set up lamps to replicate photosynthesis. If we’re flung out of our orbit at 67,000 mph and sent barreling into the cold depths of space, we can just use a big rocket in the Pacific Ocean to steer the planet.

It’s really just that simple.

For those who wonder how the monumental task of solar cataclysm will be carried out, I point you to the 13,500 nuclear warheads sitting idle on our planet. If the fallout from this explosion concerns you, then I must confess that I see no other solution.

However, I would much rather take my chances now than have to deal with a broken air conditioner in Lockett ever again.

Haden DeVilbiss is a 19-year-old history and psychology sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

