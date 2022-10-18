It can be difficult trying to balance the stress of school, especially during midterms. After a lot of trial and error, I’ve learned a few ways to balance things.
Lists are your friend.
During busy periods like midterms, organization and time management are essential to stay on track.
Lists can be a big help during midterms. They organize what you have to do and allow you to prioritize what needs to get done first.
Listing your stressors is a coping mechanism that allows you to see everything you need to do in one place, and figure out what you’re most worried about so you can knock it out.
Assignments pile up during midterms, so being able to see everything you need to do can be a great way to minimize stress.
I like to use spreadsheets to organize the tasks I need to get done in order of when they’re due. This allows me to see what I need to get done first and not forget about any assignments.
Don't forget to take care of yourself.
Another important way to maintain midterm stress is ensuring to take care of your basic needs.
Researchers have consistently found that sleep deprivation leads to problems with concentrating and poor moods, which can result in worse grades.
By skipping sleep to study during midterms, you can be doing more harm than good. Your brain isn’t functioning as well as it could be during tests when you’re sleep deprived, which is why it’s important to prioritize sleep, especially during exam season.
Alongside sleep, it’s important to ensure you are eating, managing your emotions and visiting or talking with friends. These needs are essential to ensure your body and mind can fully function when it comes time for testing.
A good way to ensure you meet your needs is to reward yourself with a snack or some time with friends after a certain amount of time of studying or working. This allows you to reward yourself for your work and stay on top of your needs at the same time.
Find the right study space.
Another tip is to work in an environment conducive to concentration. Working in your bedroom is a recipe for distraction, but moving to the library or outdoors when it comes time to study can allow you to get more done.
I enjoy studying in the library between classes or outside in the Quad on campus. These places tend to be peaceful and good studying environments.
Staying organized, looking after my needs and finding a good study spot are three simple tips that have helped me manage midterm stress.
Kate Beske is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Destrehan.