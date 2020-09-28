In a year characterized by a global pandemic ravaging the American populace and mass protests continuing against racial violence it's hard to be optimistic about our country’s future, especially with a polarizing election of momentous importance just around the corner.
The recent discussions concerning America’s ongoing history of racial injustice, class disparity and the propagation of outdated systems have many, myself included, questioning the fallacy of American patriotism.
Patriotism, often defined as the “special concern for the well-being of the country,” is not inherently negative. The problem with patriotism as many in the U.S. practice it is that a wide ignorance of the less savory parts of the American experience, paired with a blind acceptance of the idea of American exceptionalism, is actively antithetical to making real changes in our society.
The well-being and love of country still motivates true patriots as it did the late James Baldwin, who insisted “on the right to criticize [America] perpetually” to promote a better society through questioning authority and taking action against societal ills rather than ignoring them.
While a subsect of the population does actively question the systems in power to enact institutional change, a form of patriotism more closely in line with nationalism still prevails.
These “patriots” who claim to love this country but discount any critique of their “land of the free” only love the aspects of this country that benefit them, while potentially harming others.
Some Americans hold the mindset that voicing critique and dissent is inherently harmful to society. On the contrary; it's the only way any positive change is able to occur in this country.
America at its very core was built on critical patriotism. From the revolutionaries who founded this country to the civil rights activists of the 20th century, apt criticisms of societal norms have done more for America’s well-being than blind patriotism that sits by while truth and justice are trampled upon. Sometimes upsetting the status quo is the only thing that will force society to change for the better.
That brings us to today. With the recent police deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, many are beginning to wake up and realize that American exceptionalism, while optimistic in theory, won't solve any of the actual problems we face.
If we truly love our country and want what is best for it, indiscriminate nationalism is not the answer. Hopefully this year's tragedies bring American citizens to adopt true patriotism once again.
Go out and protest. Question the myth of American exceptionalism and this supposed great nation's status quo. If you truly believe the U.S. has the potential to be great, follow Baldwin and countless other patriots in seeking to “criticize her perpetually.”
Domenic Purdy is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Prairieville.