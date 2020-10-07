Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **DELTA EXPECTED TO RE-STRENGTHEN TONIGHT AND THURSDAY WHILE MOVING OVER THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR HARRISON AND JACKSON - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND TROPICAL STORM WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, HANCOCK, LIVINGSTON, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASSUMPTION, IBERVILLE, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER TERREBONNE, UPPER LAFOURCHE, AND UPPER TERREBONNE - A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR POINTE COUPEE - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR AMITE, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, WALTHALL, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE, WEST FELICIANA, AND WILKINSON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 550 MILES SOUTH OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 520 MILES SOUTH OF HOUMA LA - 22.1N 89.5W - STORM INTENSITY 85 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 305 DEGREES AT 17 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 22.1 NORTH, LONGITUDE 89.5 WEST. DELTA IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 17 MPH (28 KM/H). A NORTHWESTWARD MOTION WITH A REDUCTION IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY. A NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD MOTION IS EXPECTED BY LATE THURSDAY, AND A FASTER NORTHWARD TO NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD MOTION IS FORECAST ON FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF DELTA WILL MOVE OVER THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO THROUGH THURSDAY, AND APPROACH THE NORTHERN GULF COAST WITHIN THE HURRICANE WATCH AREA ON FRIDAY. DELTA IS FORECAST TO MOVE INLAND WITHIN THE HURRICANE WATCH AREA BY LATE FRIDAY OR FRIDAY NIGHT. DATA FROM AN AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT INDICATE THAT THE MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 85 MPH (140 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS. RE-STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST WHEN THE HURRICANE MOVES OVER THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO THROUGH THURSDAY, AND DELTA IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE AGAIN. SOME WEAKENING IS IS FORECAST AS DELTA APPROACHES THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY. THE MAIN CONCERNS WILL BE STORM SURGE ALONG THE COAST AND TIDAL LAKES, STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, AND HEAVY RAINFALL. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE DEVASTATING IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS FROM PORT FOURCHON TO PECAN ISLAND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - WIDESPREAD DEEP INUNDATION, WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING GREATLY ACCENTUATED BY POWERFUL BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, WITH MANY WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE GREATLY COMPOUNDED FROM CONSIDERABLE FLOATING DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - EXTREME BEACH EROSION. NEW SHORELINE CUTS POSSIBLE. - MASSIVE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. NUMEROUS SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS WITH MANY LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT TO EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS FROM PORT FOURCHON TO OCEAN SPRINGS INCLUDING LAKE BORGNE AND NORTHERN PORTIONS OF LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS OCEAN SPRINGS TO ALABAMA MISSISSIPPI BORDER . ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS WEST OF A LINE FROM WOODVILLE, MISSISSIPPI TO BATON ROUGE TO PIERRE PART, LOUISIANA.. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA TO THE WEST OF A LINE FROM MCCOMB TO LIVINGSTON TO HOUMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING. IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. RECOVERY PHASE - DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.