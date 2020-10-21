On Oct. 1, President Trump announced he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump revealed the diagnosis shortly after his aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive while returning from a rally in Minnesota. In the weeks since then, Trump has repeatedly shown the American people just how unfit he is for the presidency.
The CDC put guidelines in place months ago to slow the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., urging people to practice social distancing and wear masks in order to "flatten the curve."
Yet even after contracting the virus, the president has continued to come in contact with others without wearing a mask.
Every day, Trump puts the lives of those around him at risk — including key White House employees and Secret Service Agents — because of his stubborn refusal to listen to scientists.
In addition, he's been spreading false information about the virus, endangering lives and turning a blind eye to the millions of Americans that have struggled with the virus this year. Many Americans are already not taking the virus seriously and ignoring guidelines, and Trump is only making it worse.
The president tweeted about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 1. On Oct. 10th, he hosted his first public event since announcing he'd tested positive, meaning he didn't even remain in quarantine for the recommended full two weeks.
In the past several months, Trump has hosted multiple events without enforcing masks and social distancing among the crowds. In essence, the president has been living his best life...despite America's struggling economy and dwindling physical and mental health.
Despite health experts’ consistent urges for people to practice social distancing, thousands of people have gathered for Trump’s rallies. Many high school seniors and college graduates couldn't even walk across a stage to get their diplomas this year, yet Trump's supporters will risk their lives to hear the president's nonsense.
Trump’s message about "not letting the virus dominate your life" is a slap in the face to the families of over 200,000 Americans who have passed away this year as a direct result of his administration's failures.
He's setting a bad example both to his country and as the supposed "leader of the free world." The number of people he may have infected through his travels should be enough of a reason on its own for people not to reelect him.
Donald Trump is trying to hide the severity of his experience with COVID-19. He knows he has spread nothing but lies to the American people. For several months the president ignored the advice of experts and led a poor excuse for an administration amid a worldwide crisis.
Since the outbreak began, he has been trying to make it seem like the coronavirus is under control in the U.S. Obviously, after seven months and over 8 million cases nationwide, that has proven to be what he calls "fake news."
Tamia Southall is a 19-year-old mass communication sophomore from New Orleans.