Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, again ignited controversy last week by inviting alt-right provocateur Nick Fuentes to a meeting with former President Donald Trump.
Fuentes has constructed a toxic brand by making a litany of bigoted, inflammatory remarks. One was when he spoke on segregation, saying, “It was better for them [African Americans] too. They had to drink out of a different water fountain, big f---ing deal. Oh no, they had to go to different schools. Who cares grow up.”
After the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Fuentes said that “the rootless transnational elite know that there’s a wave of white identity coming.”
He exemplified his antisemitism when he criticized conservative commentator Matt Walsh saying that he “works for Jews” and when he mocked commentator Dave Rubin by calling him “Jewy Jewstein.”
Ye must have been so enticed by the antisemitic remarks that he overlooked Fuentes’ anti-Black racism, but it seems odd that Ye would be aware of Fuentes given his small following. Ye could’ve been exposed to the Hispanic white supremacist by someone seeking to facilitate the meeting at Mar-a-Lago.
The most sensible reading of the situation is that someone wanted to drag Trump’s name through the mud by associating him with one of the worst people on the internet. Who's better suited for that role than a Holocaust denier who doesn’t believe that women should be allowed to vote?
Using Ye as a go-between makes sense given that he’s the only reliable connection between the darkest corners of the internet and Trump. Convincing Ye of the merits of antisemitism and its purveyors is like taking candy from a baby, so all one would have to do is get him to see one clip of Fuentes and wait for the dominoes to fall.
As for the puppet master behind this plan, all signs point toward the Republican establishment. After a poor performance in the midterm elections, mainstream Republicans are looking to distance themselves from Trump.
The establishment blames their disappointing output on Trump’s strategy of picking and endorsing candidates exclusively from insane asylums.
There was likely a secret meeting between the Koch brothers, Roger Ailes and Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons.” They probably sent Fuentes to give Trump a bad PR day, forgetting that Fuentes’ ideas aren't as repulsive to Trump’s base as they would be to others.
The Republican establishment is partial to Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who was created in a lab inside the chamber of commerce and trained to copy all of Trump’s mannerisms through electroshock therapy.
A meeting with one neo-Nazi probably isn't enough to shift Republican voters’ view of Trump. If the establishment wants to sink Trump’s chances in the primary, they should frame him for doing things that would upset his base, like photoshopping him into a picture of a drag queen story hour or having someone with a good Trump impression say that Barack Obama was born in America and that he didn't try to invoke Sharia law while in office.
If the establishment doesn't try that angle, expect them to continue throwing Nazis at Trump to see if one sticks.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield, Virginia.