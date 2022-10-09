Ned Fulmer, "wife guy" of the Try Guys, was recently kicked out of the group after he was caught in an extramarital affair.
This situation shows the decline of American society—public cheating scandals used to be a lot more entertaining.
As far as cheating scandals go, this one sucks. It involves some nerd from a stupid YouTube channel involved in a workplace relationship. That news is so mundane that anytime it’s retold there should be a soundtrack of an entire stadium of people booing accompanying it.
How boring is the news now that our culture's attention was captured by a D-list celebrity cheating at his job? All this public attention would be warranted if he was cheating with the spouse of another member of the group or with the spouse of some other competing YouTube channel. But not for this.
Another thing that takes away from this story is the predictability. Fulmer was famous for trying things out: It stands to reason that he extended this ideology to his personal life. Being surprised by this news would be just as ridiculous as being blindsided by learning that Kanye West has a shrine to himself.
For a more entertaining cheating scandal, see the story behind Eric Clapton’s classic song “Layla” by his group Derek & The Dominoes.
The song was written about Pattie Boyd, the wife of his close personal friend George Harrison of The Beatles. Boyd would go on to have an affair with Clapton and eventually marry him. One of the reasons Boyd cited for leaving Harrison was his various infidelities, culminating in an affair with Maureen Starkey Tigrett, the wife of fellow Beatle Ringo Starr.
There’s also the Tiger Woods cheating scandal. Woods was discovered to be cheating on his wife Elin Nordegren with nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel. This scandal ended with Woods being chased out of his house by Nordegren, who was poetically wielding one of his golf clubs.
Who could forget when Jay-Z was discovered to be stepping out on his relationship with Beyonce? That affair led to the release of Beyonce’s album “Lemonade,” where she airs the dirty laundry of their relationship, taking clear shots at her husband.
Who could forget Ned Fulmer’s affair? Everyone can and probably will by the time this article is released. If he was trying to have a memorable story, that guy should try again.
Fulmer could potentially revive his YouTube career by rebranding and starting a YouTube channel called “The Try Guy." The channel could feature him trying something new to save his marriage every week. Marriage counseling, personal development, ancient rituals—he could do it all. It'd certainly be more entertaining than the details of his poor excuse for a scandal.
Everything seems to be getting worse, especially the news. Cheating is obviously a terrible thing to do, so celebrities, if you're going to do it, go for broke. We need content.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield, Virginia