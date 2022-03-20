Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the United States to declare Ukraine a no-fly zone in a virtual address on Wednesday. His request comes as a response to Russia's frequent bombings of Ukraine. The idea of a no-fly zone has resonated with some in the media, leading them to question the United States’ position against the idea.
Supporters of a no-fly zone seem to think that it acts as a magical barrier against Russian planes. Unfortunately, “The Incredibles” isn’t real, and the United States government can’t contract Violet to create a forcefield over Ukraine.
Until the technology to create air barriers is actualized, no-fly zones have to be enforced the old-fashioned way: by shooting down enemy planes. This would mean direct involvement by the United States and the potential of a hot war with Russia.
Proponents of a no-fly zone point to its previous uses in Iraq, Bosnia and Libya, however, there is one subtle difference between these countries and Russia: Russia has nukes.
In fact, they have the most nuclear weapons of any country, with a 2021 estimate of 6,257 nuclear warheads. Escalating military conflict with Russia is a catastrophically dangerous game, yet one that some foolishly want to play.
Supporters of a no-fly zone have their hearts in the right place, but their heads are stuck somewhere else, in 1944—one year before the United States demonstrated the power of nuclear weapons.
The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed approximately 140,000 people and 77,000 people respectively. The bomb detonated in Hiroshima had an explosive yield of 15,000 tonnes of TNT.
Two-thirds of the buildings in Hiroshima were destroyed, and the blast incinerated everything within a 4.4-mile radius of ground zero.
Survivors of the attack suffered for years after. They had to deal with the effects of radiation such as birth defects, cancer and other diseases.
The effect of the bombings were enough to convince the world that we should avoid all nuclear conflict, if possible. To this day, the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in combat.
The horrors of nuclear war were inflicted on the Japanese people with technology from nearly 80 years ago. One can only imagine what a nuclear war between two superpowers would look like today.
Zelenskyy is seeking further Western involvement due to worsening conditions on the war front. He's hoping that a greater commitment from NATO will strengthen his position in negotiations with Russia.
Who can blame him? From his perspective, the very existence of his country is at stake. Things can't get much worse. He's acting in the best interest of his country.
The United States and NATO should remember their self-interest as well and encourage Ukraine to make greater concessions in peace talks and continue to impose sanctions that have been crippling Russia's economy.
The West should not poke the nuclear holocaust bear. The only reasonable way to end this conflict is through de-escalation.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield.