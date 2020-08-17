"Communication is key." Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen this statement hold true. Now more than ever, whether from doctors, government officials or universities, getting the correct information out to the public in a timely manner is crucial.
So far, I believe LSU has done a great job communicating important information to the campus community. People are on the edge right now about returning back to campus; when the University is on its A game during a crisis, it sets the tone that the situation is under control.
From the beginning of pandemic, administrators have consistently worked to keep us informed with their every move. Even before campus shut down last semester, students and faculty members alike were constantly getting updates on what the University was doing to prevent a potential outbreak.
Once everyone eventually left campus and courses had moved online for the remainder of the spring, the University began sending out several emails each week to help students out, some addressing questions about online classes and some about the coronavirus itself.
Still, as the spring semester came to an end, many questioned how universities across the country would handle the return of school in the fall. Would students be able to go back to in person classes, or had distance learning simply become the "new normal?" Would things ever go back to the way they were before?
To the University's credit, their plans to ensure a safe and responsible return to campus in August started right away and remained completely transparent throughout.
On June 2, LSU's Division of Strategic Communications sent out the first "Roadmap to Opening." This email outlined safety protocols for the coming semester, with notes about practicing social distancing in and outside of classrooms, fave covering requirements, sanitary procedures and on-campus COVID-19 testing.
Later, with the semester approaching, Interim President Tom Galligan dispatched an email announcing that the University would be implementing a COVID-19 monitoring system to help track positive cases and to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
Additionally the University has stated it will be providing every student with a face covering, requiring all students to fill out the "Return to Campus Form," restricting group gatherings for on-campus organizations and cancelling fall break in order to limit travel exposure.
Look, I don't live under a rock. I know there are many questions that still have not been answered. Questions about confined livings spaces, such as dorms, or questions regarding travel. What if there are outbreaks in certain classes or dorms?
I am aware many students and faculty members are uneasy at the thought of returning back to campus. It's normal to be nervous -- most people haven't even been on campus for five months. However, I also think we should give the University a chance, and trust those who have put these guidelines into place.
What I'm saying is, we have to start somewhere. Otherwise, we will never learn. A return to campus nationwide will allow health officials to see exactly what works and what needs to be fixed.
There is so much we do not know -- so much we have yet to learn. This virus is new; there's no situation in which everyone is completely immune forever.
However, the University is surrounded by leagues of reputable experts in virtually every field imaginable. They're doing what they think is best to make sure we are all safe and able to get back on track for the 2020-21 school year. If we all work together and follow the guidelines the University has put into place, I am hopeful that the return to campus will be a good one.
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans, Louisiana.