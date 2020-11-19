LSU's administration, LSU Athletics, former President F. King Alexander, former Athletic Director Joe Alleva, former Football Coach Les Miles, interim President Thomas Galligan, current Athletic Director Scott Woodward, current football coach Ed Orgeron and current tennis coach Julia Sell have all failed at protecting LSU students.
These individuals all hold various amounts of responsibility for the athletic department's and the University’s inexcusable handling of sexual assault allegations over the last decade.
Yet this list is not exhaustive. As the investigations continue, and more facts come out, all who are found to be complicit with the culture of covering up sexual assault must be publicly named and reprimanded.
All mandatory reporters who failed to do their job must be prosecuted. All individuals found to be complicit deserve to have their names dragged through the mud for the horrors they have allowed. They chose self-preservation over student protection.
Officials outside of the athletic department have played key roles in allowing this culture to exist. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar C. Moore III is directly responsible for the decision to press charges against offenders. Moore's office cannot be allowed to let sexual violence be swept under the rug.
An internal investigation must only be the beginning. Tangible steps are required, and an administrative review is essential to creating a new culture based on integrity and prioritizing students' well-being over institutional interest. All faculty who work directly with students should be mandatory reporters.
The LSU community must come together and guarantee we make the changes necessary to eliminate the culture that has permeated this campus for too long. No student was surprised by the article or the news surrounding these incidents. We’ve known all along that our University has turned a blind eye to those who needed its protection the most.
This isn’t just a football problem or an athletic department problem. This isn’t just a Greek life dilemma. Sexual assault on campus is a student issue that affects the entire University and it is time to treat it like one.
The victims are students. Students who might not be old enough to buy a drink, a pack of cigarettes or a lottery ticket. They go to classes and eat in the dining halls.
They've had to figure out how to study for their tests, finish their homework and testify for their Title IX cases. They were questioned and subjected to a bureaucratic process by an institution they thought was supposed to protect them.
Yet it seems only some students were protected — and not the victims.
Sexual offenders are still allowed a place on this campus as students. They walk through the Quad without fear of who may be on campus and who they might run into. The friends who lie for them and protect them are also students. Coaches dedicated to helping their students chose the side of the offenders. The administration turned its back on the victims.
Individuals make the decision to assault others; institutions in society decide what will happen afterward. This University and the surrounding community have created an environment wherein victims of sexual violence are blamed and perpetrators are protected.
Sweeping changes are required to fix the incredibly pervasive and disgusting culture festering on this campus. As students, we must hold our peers and classmates accountable. Accusations of sexual assault must be taken seriously and victims must be supported when they speak out.
This must mark the start of healing, and not hiding.
LSU is at a crossroads. They can continue to act like nothing is wrong on this campus. They can continue to ignore our friends who have been raped and assaulted. They can continue to pick self-preservation over student protection or they can make the changes needed.
Sexual assault is a pervasive issue that is not constrained solely to this student body or this University — but it’s surely found a home here. Students at this school deserve to feel safe and heard, and we can’t do it alone.
Cory Koch is a 21-year-old political science major from Alexandria.