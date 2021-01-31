I was scrolling through social media earlier this week and kept seeing this video that opens with a woman in an LSU sweatshirt. I passed it up again and again, but after enough people reposted it, I decided I had to watch it for myself and see what it was about.
The video is about the LSU Tiger Girls and what is currently happening to their season. An alumna starts the video by explaining who the Tiger Girls are, what they stand for and what they've done at the University. Then she explains the purpose for making the video.
Hearing what she had to say made me feel glad I'd clicked on it in the first place.
The LSU Tiger Girls have one big competition they train for each season. This year, the University is not allowing the girls to compete — but not for the reasons you would think. No: it's not about COVID-19, but rather a reported "lack of staff in the training room."
This is absolutely unacceptable.
Growing up, I played all kinds of sports and was also a cheerleader. I know first-hand there is no difference between contact sports and cheer/dance. Dancing is just as much a sport as football is, and all of our student athletes should be treated more or less the same. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case.
Members of the dance team are held to the same standards as any baseball player or gymnast on campus. The academic requirements and NCAA drug tests are a part of their season as well. It seems like so many people see the Tiger Girls as "just the dance team," when in reality, they're so much more.
Just like most collegiate athletes, these girls grew up with the desire of one day competing at this level and winning the championship. Their dedication to the sport is remarkable.
The dancers start their season with challenging tryouts. From there, the season begins in August and does not end until the following May. During this time, the girls support the University at various sporting events while also training for their own competition.
Dance is unlike other sports because there's just one main event. It's not like football or baseball, where you can fumble one game and bounce back the next. No — in dance, you have one shot to give it your all. That's why the dancers have to train so hard: because everything has to be perfect.
This program is no stranger to winning. In 1999 — their first year as a team — they went on to win the National Championship. The team did so again in 2010, and three years later they won the World Championship. They deserve a chance to win it again this year.
It is weird to me that the supposed reason for not being allowed to compete is "a lack of staff." They have been practicing and participating in other events all year, but now that it's time to prepare for their own competition, suddenly the number on staff matters again.
I know other sports would never have this problem, so there has to be a way to fix it. The Tiger Girls give their unending time and support to the University in a variety of ways. Their work ethic is simply unmatched.
I think the University owes it to these student athletes to find a way to let them compete.
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans.