On March 17, the Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch and a severe thunderstorm warning for Baton Rouge and the University canceled all on-campus classes that evening that began at or after 4:30 pm.
While the University does have some information on its website about severe weather preparedness, including a short PDF about tornados, the University did not issue any information about staying safe during the potential storms.
In theory, no student would have been left in a classroom during the severe weather -- but with student residents and essential workers still present on campus, more should have been done to ensure everyone was aware of the proper procedures.
After the tragic natural disasters of the past year, the University should be more conscious of the threat that severe weather poses to its students both on and off campus. A basic infographic, if not an actual list of emergency guidelines and procedures, would be a conscientious way to inform students as well as show that the University is aware of the reality students face.
We lose power, our cars flood, we can’t get to class – and yet more often than not we are expected to keep up with our peers. Canceling classes was certainly a wise move on the University’s part, but the glaringly obvious lack of preparedness still shines through.
Does the campus boast tornado shelters or designated rooms for students to gather in to take shelter? Does it have tornado sirens? How are students, faculty and staff being prepared for emergencies? Besides the LSU eTXT system, how are students being informed about threats?
With the likelihood of extreme weather events increasing drastically according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the University needs to start preparing itself and its students for the worst. Advising students to make emergency kits, designating safe spaces on campus and training faculty and staff on how to navigate stressful and potentially dangerous situations are all steps to be taken toward disaster preparedness.
Until the University actually begins reaching out with information and plans, however, here are a few things you can do to stay safe and prepared.
A lot of us here at the University are Louisiana locals, so we’re used to driving in rain and dealing with flooded streets. Tornados, on the other hand, aren’t an everyday occurrence. I think I speak for everyone when I say we could all use a little refresher on what to do if a tornado hits.
According to the CDC, it's best to create a tornado emergency plan which includes identifying safe shelter locations for yourself and anyone in your household, putting together a tornado emergency kit with water, non-perishable food and medication (similar to stocking up before a hurricane), and compiling a list of important information in case of emergency (including telephone numbers and medical information).
It’s important to also familiarize yourself with tornado warning signs, like green skies, a large dark low-lying cloud and/or a loud roaring sound similar to a freight train.
Tornados may not be the most pressing threat to Baton Rouge, but they’re not unheard of in Louisiana and with extreme weather becoming more frequent and common, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Stay safe, LSU.
Marie Plunkett is a 22-year-old classical studies senior from New Orleans.