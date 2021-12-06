Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.