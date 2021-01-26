As we begin to confront the disgraceful actions that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, discussions on campus have sparked regarding the University's ties with some notable participants of the Capitol riots.

Donald Rouse Sr., co-owner of the Rouses supermarket chain, posted Facebook pictures of himself and former Rouses personnel director Steve Galtier at the protest. In 2019, Rouses signed a multi-year contract with the University to be the official supermarket of LSU Athletics.

Opinion: New Orleans nurdle spill reveals dangerous gaps in Louisiana environmental policy Aug. 2, 2020: the CMA CGM Bianca was docked at the Port of New Orleans when a storm hit. Two poorly secured shipping containers containing nur…

LSU Board of Supervisors member Collis Temple Jr. started the discussion on how the University should cut ties with the supermarket at the board’s meeting on Jan. 8th. Shortly afterward, the Student Senate drafted a resolution to preserve Rouses sponsorship on the grounds that Rouse Sr. hadn't actively participated in the actual siege of the Capitol. Although the resolution made it to the floor, it was later taken down.

Our University is a leader in the state of Louisiana. The actions of affiliates and sponsors reflect upon the institution itself. The administration has an obligation to its students and community to condemn insurrection and demonstrations of white supremacy.

Officials at the University should not only condemn these actions verbally, but they must also take physical action. Tom Galligan's administration should cut ties with Rouses and any other business whose executive personnel participated in the protest.

Donald Rouse Sr.’s involvement in the protest alone is cause to sever the relationship with the supermarket. He and other insurrectionists threatened our democracy when they stormed the Capitol, and anybody that protested should be held accountable even if they did not participate in the siege directly.

Opinion: University's vaccine rollout plan lacks transparency, invites potential discrimination In a Jan. 15 email, the University informed students it had received “a small number of initial doses” of the COVID-19 vaccine and had begun a…

Our community needs to hold all local participants accountable for their actions. Rouse Sr. and Galtier were not the only local business affiliates at the protest, after all; Cinda Vanmerrienboar, the wife of the owner of Baton Rouge's Red Zeppelin Pizza, was also present.

We have to come together as a community to show these individuals we will not tolerate their behavior. Clearly, they only care about what's in their pockets — so we need to hit them where it hurts most.

They've apologized for their actions, but their apologies hold no substance. They are not sorry for their actions. They are just sorry that what they've done might affect their business operations.

Trump is the symbol for white supremacy and hatred in this country. Our community shouldn't support any business that stands behind or shares his values. I will never understand why somebody would elect Donald Trump into office, let alone risk their life in a pandemic to try and keep him there.

If the University is as committed to diversity and inclusion as it says, then it should cut ties with Rouses supermarket and any other businesses that evidently don't share this commitment.

Tamia Southall is a 20-year-old mass communication junior from New Orleans.