The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most sensitive topics at the moment. For the past year or so, the virus has graced headlines across every global news network and social media platform, making it impossible to avoid opinions about this pandemic and how it affects our lives here at the university. There are concerns about the vaccine mandate, classes, mask policies and even the state of our football season.
Since the recent introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, some people have begun expressing their pandemic-related opinions even more strongly than before. Many of those who have received the vaccine have been aggressive towards their unvaccinated peers and adamant that they receive their vaccine doses. It has gotten to the point where some resort to intimidating, insulting and looking down upon those who choose not to receive the vaccine due to their own specific personal reasons.
I myself have gotten the vaccine, but my point is not to make a statement for or against the vaccine. Rather, it is the sense of superiority among individuals who have received the vaccine that catches my attention. I understand that they are doing what they think is best in the name of public health, but their methods are just ineffective and unnecessarily hostile. They have a hierarchical view of the world where, without question, the unvaccinated are second-class citizens.
Loki may have just opened the doors to the multiverse, but I can’t imagine a universe where this confrontational method of persuasion is effective. If anything, these methods further discourage those who have not gotten the vaccine. It’s frustrating to scroll through social media and constantly see posts that blatantly trash and belittle people without mRNA fragments in their bloodstreams. Vaccine promoters who present information in a kind and instructional manner certainly exist, but the population with the superiority complex is louder and more present online.
They draw a line and bold over it a million times so no one can miss it. Blame has been placed on one group of people. No longer is it a battle between man and virus, but one between vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The media and government officials have aimed the gun and loaded the bullets; the people now have their finger on the trigger.
Before the angry emails pour in talking about the rising cases and defending their aggression online, let me reiterate that I never spoke ill of the vaccine nor of those who have chosen to take it. I understand both sides, and I understand that ultimately it can be a difficult personal decision to make. This decision is made even harder when there are people pressuring you into making the decision they deem morally superior.
Imagine having a decision to make, but as you voice your concerns people push your hesitations aside, calling you selfish and ignorant. This would certainly make me not want to do the thing that I was already hesitant about.
Anthony Bui is a 21-year-old English senior from Opelousas.