There are a lot of things I miss about elementary school. I miss the school plays, show-and-tell, science fairs, nap time and recess. I miss the days of everyone getting an invite to the birthday party and everyone getting a Valentine’s Day card.
Every holiday mattered in elementary school, even the completely made-up ones like Grandparents’ Day and Field Day. Groundhog Day was highly anticipated, and the winter holiday season was full of magic. But the day I looked forward to the most was Valentine’s Day.
I got to pick out valentines with my favorite character pictured on each one and give them to my whole class. The best part was that everyone got one. Everyone in my class would bring their valentines and candy in a paper bag and hand them out. Even if I got a lame valentine like a Pokémon or Transformers card, it still came with candy.
I am still going to drive to Walmart this year and buy myself heart-shaped suckers and conversation hearts.
The emphasis I am trying to make is that, when we were younger, Valentine’s Day was a day for everyone. Everyone got candy and everyone had a valentine. Trust me, I was a funny-looking kid with a bob haircut and buck teeth, and I had one. He was the fastest runner in my grade. I am pretty sure he finished the mile run in under six minutes.
If it was up to me, we would still be picking Valentine’s Day dates based on mile run criteria, but times have changed.
Imagine my surprise when I hit middle school and Valentine’s Day was no longer a day for the people. In high school, the day got even more exclusive. Kiss everyone getting a card goodbye. Instead, you could pay to send roses to the person of your choosing during class. By college, conversation hearts turned into expensive dinners.
Every year when this day rolls around, only select people get to celebrate. Unfortunately, I cannot look forward to getting Fun Dip at school anymore. But, if you are lucky, instead of Fun Dip, you will get a steak dinner.
I am by no means a Valentine’s Day hater. I think it is a good excuse to spend a lot of money on someone you love or your friends, and it is also a good way to get free gifts and chocolate.
But still, nothing compares to Valentine’s Day in elementary school.
Lura Stabiler is a 21-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge