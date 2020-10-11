There are very few things, if any, that have not changed since the start of this pandemic. I am making a plea that Halloween this year should not be canceled or drastically changed. There is a way to allow this holiday to proceed in a safe manner.
When I was growing up, Halloween was one of my favorite days of the year. I would plan out my costume literal months in advance. I remember talking with friends at school about what everyone was going to wear; usually, I would don a pretty average costume for the celebration at school, and then I'd bring out the works for Halloween night.
Being able to dress up as whoever I wanted, whether it was my favorite character from the new hit movie or just someone I looked up to, always made me feel so happy and powerful. Seeing my friends and sibling do the same was all the more fun.
Aside from the dress-up aspect of Halloween, I loved trick-or-treating at houses in the neighborhood and getting endless amounts of candy. I have yet to meet a young child who doesn't.
Whether it was the arrival of the cool weather Louisianians long for, the decorations that filled every yard and house or the creative costumes in every direction I looked, Halloween was always a memorable night.
Now that I'm in college, Halloween does not have quite the same purpose or excitement for me, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still bring joy to countless others, especially the young.
Luckily, there is a way to still have a safe Halloween this year.
Everything can go on as normal, with the only real difference being that everyone participating must wear their face masks. Candy should be individually wrapped — just like most of it already is. When going to door to door, just be mindful of those around you and try to leave ample space.
If after all of this, families still do not feel comfortable participating, they have the option to stay home and not answer the door. Children should not suffer just because a select group of people does not want Halloween to happen. If everyone is respectful of guidelines and other people's space, there is absolutely no reason Halloween cannot go on.
We have all had to go through so many adjustments this year. From a child's perspective, I can imagine how none of this would make sense. Not being able to attend school like usual and seeing family and friends way less than they are used to must be especially difficult and so confusing.
The least we can do is provide them a night where they can enjoy themselves and just be kids. Being able to dress up, eat candy and enjoy their friends' company is something they deserve right now.
Let’s make sure this Halloween happens. We need it. After all, we're all kids at heart; can't we get behind just one day of normalcy and fun?
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans.