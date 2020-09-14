Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI SALLY A LITTLE STRONGER, ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING EXPECTED TONIGHT NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR AMITE, EAST BATON ROUGE, AND EAST FELICIANA * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, LIVINGSTON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PIKE, ST. HELENA, AND WALTHALL - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ASSUMPTION, LOWER TERREBONNE, PEARL RIVER, ST. JAMES, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER TERREBONNE, AND WASHINGTON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 190 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 150 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GULFPORT MS - 28.8N 87.4W - STORM INTENSITY 100 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 300 DEGREES AT 6 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ SALLY HAS STRENGTHENED TO A HURRICANE AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWEST ACROSS THE NORTHERN GULF OF MEXICO TOWARDS THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. SALLY IS THEN EXPECTED TO TURN NORTHWARD AND MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE AREA FROM EXTREME EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA COAST TO THE MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT AS A CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE. LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, DAMAGING WINDS AND TORRENTIAL RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE AREA TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE DEVASTATING IMPACTS ACROSS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS FROM THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER TO THE MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA LINE MAINLY OUTSIDE OF THE FEDERAL HURRICANE PROTECTION SYSTEM. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - WIDESPREAD DEEP INUNDATION, WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING GREATLY ACCENTUATED BY POWERFUL BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, WITH MANY WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE GREATLY COMPOUNDED FROM CONSIDERABLE FLOATING DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - EXTREME BEACH EROSION. NEW SHORELINE CUTS POSSIBLE. - MASSIVE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. NUMEROUS SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS WITH MANY LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT TO EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS THE NEARSHORE AREAS OF LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN AND MAUREPAS OUTSIDE OF THE HURRICANE PROTECTION SYSTEM, AND ACROSS COASTAL OF AREAS FROM THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER TO PORT FOURCHON. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS FROM PORT FOURCHON TO BURNS POINT. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE DEVASTATING IMPACTS MAINLY ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI BUT COULD EXTEND INTO PORTIONS OF LOUISIANA ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI BORDER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - EXTREME RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT NUMEROUS EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY OVERWHELMINGLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MANY PLACES WITH DEEP MOVING WATER. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME RAGING RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER NUMEROUS STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. NUMEROUS PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF RAGING WATER WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME VERY DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS ALL OF COASTAL MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA MAINLY TO THE EAST OF THE I-55 CORRIDOR. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING. *OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO SAFE SHELTER, LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. MANY ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL BE CLOSED ONCE STRONG WINDS ARRIVE. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST BEFORE DEPARTING AND DRIVE WITH CAUTION. IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR HAVE PETS. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. STORM SURGE IS THE LEADING KILLER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE AREA AWAY FROM THE SURGE ZONE. EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN A SURGE-PRONE AREA, YOU COULD FIND YOURSELF CUTOFF BY FLOOD WATERS DURING AND AFTER THE STORM. HEED EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.