Have you ever seen someone zooming through the Quad on an electric scooter and thought to yourself, “Wow. Why can’t that be me? They’re so cool and interesting. When will my day come to be just like them?”
Yeah, me neither.
Okay, that’s a little dramatic, but there’s something so...goofy about the electric scooter trend on campus. Not just because of how the early 2000s Razor scooter craze is being ripped out of its grave and forced back into our collective consciousness, but because of the clout associated with having an electric scooter.
Every day I walk around campus, stomping around in my silly little shoes, taking it step by step like a loser, and I inevitably almost get steamrolled by an electric scooter.
It’s also come to my attention this past week that I am capable of steamrolling the scooters right back. I wish I was making this up, but someone on a scooter sped across the road in front of me without even glancing to see if there was anyone coming.
I was driving my car.
The absolute disregard scooter riders have for other people once they step onto a glorified hoverboard is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen on campus. That’s saying a lot.
And I'm certainly not the only one who has noticed that the people on these scooters are almost exclusively student athletes.
The student athlete backpack coupled with identical models of electric scooter is their weirdest claim to fame yet, especially if these are provided by the university—and I think it’s safe to assume they are.
It’s not as if these were the most able-bodied people on campus or something. If athletes are provided electric scooters in the interest of preserving their physical health for their respective sport, the implications about what walking on campus can do to your body are hilarious.
I’m not irritated by these scooters solely because they look ridiculous; that would be shallow. I’m irritated mostly because they’ve become a status symbol only provided to certain students.
If the unnecessary scooters don't solidify the university’s extreme partiality towards its athletes, I truly don’t know what will.
You would think that given the university's obviously sizable funding allocation for scooters, all students would be able to apply for a university-provided electric scooter for a multitude of reasons—disability or other medical reasons, a schedule that requires walking all the way across campus in the measly 10 minutes between classes, etc.
But alas, this would wipe away all the clout and intrigue associated with student athlete scooter culture.
Students can, of course, purchase their own electric scooters to ride around campus. However, as college students are notorious for living on the absolute edge of poverty, a $300 scooter is not necessarily a top budgetary necessity.
Even if this $300 was pocket change to me, I do not want a scooter. One of the most embarrassing things in the world would be to be seen on campus riding a motorized kick scooter.
There’s just something so ostentatious and, again, goofy about it. I don’t want to undercut any of the work of student athletes, but providing them—and only them—with expensive modes of campus transportation serves to undercut the work of every other student.
I’m not asking for a revolt against the campus scooter clan; rather, I just hope we can all openly acknowledge how silly they look, and maybe try not to get run over.
Emily Davison is a 20-year-old anthropology and English junior from Denham Springs.