Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.