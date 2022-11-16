When considering college, most students include schools out of their state. College provides education, opportunities and a new sense of community. Moving away from home can be risky but offers a large reward, too. As a freshman from Florida, those risks and rewards have become clear to me over my first few months at LSU.

Moving to a new state is nerve wracking, but it allows for growth and the chance to build a community. In a state where jambalaya, beer and Southern hospitality reign supreme, meeting new people is no challenge. Someone staying in the city they grew up in is OK, but branching out to new places will bring fresh experiences and a change of perspective. Being in the same city for a lifetime can leave people feeling stuck and stagnant.

Leaving your comfort zone is great, but being an out of state student can bring isolation. Anyone leaving the life they once had will experience emotional transitions.

A new state with no family is hard to manage, but it’s the little things that truly make me miss home. Not going to Publix, the locally owned shops or my favorite 99 cent really made me realize how far away from home I am.

Luckily, LSU provides several resources to help students experiencing emotional transitions and isolation. The LSU Student Health Center and the University Recreation Center can be great for students suffering in silence. The student health center offers confidential counseling and other mental health resources.

Making use of the UREC has improved my mental and physical health. With fun events like goat yoga, boxing classes and pilates, the UREC gives great incentives to draw more students out of their dorm rooms.

Coming from out of state, the first thing I did was compare everything in Louisiana to Florida. Louisiana’s weather, laws, taxes and social norms differ greatly from what I’m used to. The first thing I noticed was the severe poverty surrounding LSU’s campus. With a population of 222,191 people, 24.4% of those people suffer from poverty.

The next thing I noticed was the extreme crime rate. Louisiana has the second highest homicide death rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The issues of poverty and crime are intertwined. So, the longevity of these problems in this city feels intentional from the local and state government.

Obviously, out-of-state students like myself should do research before moving to a new place. However, during the application process, safety and poverty fall short on the list of priorities. In the months before applying, fancy newsletters and school advertisements are sent to the homes of prospective students. It feels to me that this is done in a dual effort to promote the school and distract from the overwhelming crime and poverty near campus.

Despite this, LSU still offers a great education and a unique college experience. But on the back end, that education comes at a hefty price.

Every year, incoming freshman receive fee bills that detail their expenses at LSU. Some weeks later, the university releases a billing statement that has additional fees. For out-of-state students, there's a high fee added.

These high costs can be a burden on families and leave them with limited options on how to proceed. In this way, LSU is contributing to the widespread unsustainability of affording college education.

I don’t highlight these issues because I hate Baton Rouge, but because I’ve grown to like this city, and seeing its flaws is heartbreaking. The newfound perspective of an out-of-state student may aid in fixing problems within the city and state.

Jemiah Clemons is an 18-year-old kinesiology freshman from Miami, Florida.