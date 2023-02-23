The words we speak daily are constantly changing and evolving with every sentence we speak.
New words are created every year, and many words die or even occasionally fall out of fashion to find themselves in use again.
Some words are deemed offensive and, despite their original use, often maintain that characterization for the rest of their useful lifetime.
For LSU students, we’re quite familiar with offensive language. Anyone who has been to an LSU football game is familiar with that one phrase with some words you wouldn't say in front of mom.
Rest assured, the language police, if they could, would take that away from you.
For Puffin Books, the phraseology in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” was deemed too offensive for use with modern audiences, according to ABC news. They shuttered at words like “fat” and thought that “enormous” was better suited.
Instances like these have become increasingly common. The language police are coming for offensive words in more places than one. Stanford University recently put out a catalog of forbidden words to be struck down from their websites, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Among these words were many that might strike the average American as a bit odd. The redefinitions and rearrangements of some of them were quite comical. Among the examples of harmful language were “spaz, tone-deaf, American, Karen, stupid, thug, and user,” of which the catalog recommends the replacement words or phrases “clumsy, unenlightened, U.S. Citizen, demanding or entitled White women, boring or uncool, suspect or criminal, and client,” respectively, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal.
There are many more examples, hundreds of them. Many of these words are barely within the bounds of offense and merely constitute what we might call descriptive language.
Descriptive language and words of offense have something in common, their relevance within particular time periods. A word like "Karen" is particular to our time period and will likely not carry the same meaning to someone 100 years from now.
Many of the words expressed here also share such a close meaning that the original thought is carried in much the same way.
This draws the question, how are we to extract offense from our language? The only way to truly do so would be to extract all words that could be construed as hurtful from our language and fully disallow their usage.
This would leave us with no more words of which to speak.
This is ironically exemplified in Stanford’s quite lame and useless attempt to scrub the English language. Its very recommendations themselves still carry meaning which can be construed as negative, and thus, it fails in its goals.
Another way in which one could attempt to scrub language is to only allow positive language, but even this has its problems. This is more akin to what has been seen with the scrubbing of the popular English children’s books mentioned in the beginning.
In “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” instead of saying “fat,” the word “enormous” is used to describe Augustus Gloop, according to the Evening Standard.
While the word enormous might be more androgynous and plainer in description, it still conveys a similar message, and what the language police fails to see is that since language evolves over time and words often gather connotative prowess with their usage, the placement of this word in this fashion has all but guaranteed that “enormous” will eventually take on the meaning of what “fat” once meant.
The evolution of words is deeply misunderstood by the language police. Those who wish to use words to express colorful thoughts or even offensive thoughts will always adapt to the constraints of their time.
The very beauty of old novels, poems, and even newspaper clippings is that they paint the portrait of their times. With all their words, whether positive, negative, or neutral, they convey an image to us unlike any other.
Words merely express our symphony of thought. Language provides us with a roadway system through which to travel the world of expression. Each individual word provides the fuel that propels our vehicles of meaning and directionality through space and time, of which there are unlimited routes to travel.
Sometimes this fuel will be tainted and perhaps will even cause the vehicles of our meaning to break down. But this is all a part of the journey. Without color and meaning to orchestrate differences and construct frameworks unique to our time, all of humanity loses its meaning, and all language becomes utilitarian, and while that is one part of language, another part of language is the expression of the good, the bad and the ugly.
The beauty of life is not in its sameness, nor is it in its happiness. The beauty of life lies in its juxtaposition of happiness and sadness, in its differences. It lies in the uniqueness of each individual moment.
We can choose to arrive at different destinations or even the same destination. Through whatever route we choose, we can explore life, each route as unique and filled with meaning as the words and sentences that write the very stories of humanity that the word police seek the eliminate.
Brandon Poulter is a 27-year-old political science and psychology major from Baton Rouge.