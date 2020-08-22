Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **MARCO MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE SOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR AMITE, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, POINTE COUPEE, ST. HELENA, WALTHALL, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE, WEST FELICIANA, AND WILKINSON - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, LIVINGSTON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, ST. JAMES, UPPER LAFOURCHE, AND UPPER TERREBONNE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 550 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 550 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF GULFPORT MS OR ABOUT 540 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF HOUMA LA - 22.8N 86.3W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 335 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM MARCO IS FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN TO A HURRICANE AS IT MOVES ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF MEXICO TONIGHT. MARCO IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO AS A HURRICANE SUNDAY AND APPROACH SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI SUNDAY NIGHT. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS METRO NEW ORLEANS, RIVER PARISHES, AND COASTAL SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS METRO BATON ROUGE, NORTHSHORE, AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF MISSISSIPPI AND AREAS ALONG THE SHORES OF LAKE PONTCHATRAIN AND MAUREPAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI, AND PORTIONS OF COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH PHASE - LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. WATCH PHASE - IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. WATCH PHASE - LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING. WATCH PHASE - IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 5 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.