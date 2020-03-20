As we spend an unknown amount of time stuck at home without schools, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms or stores, it is inevitable that we will eventually get bored.
There is only so much Netflix we can watch before feeling like we’ve watched everything. Luckily, there are many other things we can do besides sitting on the couch and watching TV.
I think we should take this opportunity to meet up with old friends. Those of us stuck in our hometowns should reminisce on the good ole days. It would be nice to check up on and reconnect with our high school friends, perhaps hold a mini reunion, as long as it's not in a group of over 10 people.
When spending time with old friends reminds you of why you don’t normally spend time with them in the first place, there are plenty of other things you could do at home. There is always that old puzzle hidden somewhere in your room that you got from your grandma one year for Christmas. I can’t be the only one who has one.
You could try working out at home. My mom has a pilates DVD from the early 2000s that I am dying to try. If you have access to the internet and a webcam, it might be fun to document your time of social distancing as a part of a personal “quarantine diaries.”
I think it would be fun to spend time editing these videos, maybe even posting them on YouTube. You could become internet famous by the time everything's back to normal. I myself will probably be learning Tik Tok dances and working on getting over my jealousy of those popular creators on the app.
Learning a new skill while stuck at home would be beneficial. For example, it might be fun to develop your cooking skills by using one of the unopened cookbooks on display in your kitchen. Just remember this will only work if the recipe calls for ingredients you already have, since grocery store visits should be limited.
If cooking doesn’t work out, I think it would be really fun to argue about politics with your family members. The arguments should be very intense so you can get your point across. You should want to leave but realize you can’t because there is essentially no place to go.
If you’re not like me and don’t like to argue, I suggest exploring your closet and the drawers full of old clothing your mom probably kept from middle school. You never know, that Old Navy t-shirt might still fit.
If all else fails, I think it would be nice to spend this time with your siblings. If you have a much younger sibling, I think they would love being wrapped up like a mummy using the excess amounts of toilet paper you have lying around for some reason. During times like these, it's important to enjoy the little things.
Shelby Bordes is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Rayne, Louisiana.