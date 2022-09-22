William Tate

William Tate IV speaks during the interview process in LSU's presidential search on May 6, 2021. Tate was named president of LSU on May 7, 2021. Courtesy Katherine Seghers, LSU.

 Katherine Seghers

Note: The following letter from LSU President William F. Tate IV is a formal apology to The Reveille for comments he made about student media. 

Dear Reveille Staff:

Please accept this letter as a formal apology for mentioning this paper during a recent budget hearing. I offer no excuse. It was unnecessary to mention this paper or your colleagues across Louisiana.

In addition, I greatly appreciate the response by Piper Hutchinson in this paper. As a leader, you never know if your aspirations and values have been heard. To see truth, courage, and empathy recited as shared values gave me great hope for our future as a community.

Thank you for your service and leadership. And you have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice in pursuit of truth.

Sincerely,

William F. Tate IV

