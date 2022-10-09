Editor's note: Benjamin Haines is a parishioner at Christ the King. This column appears in full-length at lsureveille.com.
Regardless of where one stands on the political spectrum, the subject of abortion seems to bring out both the best and worst in everyone.
While members of the political left express legitimate concern for a woman’s bodily autonomy, they can also demonstrate a callous disregard for others’ liberty of religion and conscience. Similarly, the political right defends the right to life for every person no matter the age, while often ignoring the personhood and well-being of the woman who has had an abortion, who has faced what often seems to be an impossible choice.
Both anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights must address pressing questions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade’s overturning: How can women, especially in the country’s poorest and most right-wing states, be supported? And what will happen to the children they must now carry to term?
For critics of the “anti-choice” position, the lack of a reasonable economic and social policy on these quandaries demonstrates the existence of an inherent hypocrisy imbedded in the term “pro-life”: there’s little support for life, they say, in a movement hyper-focused on abortion and nothing else – not welfare for babies, or on adoption, or on other traditionally "pro-life" policies, such as the abolition of the death penalty.
The Pro-Life Movement, after all, wasn’t always synonymous with anti-abortion coalition only. It also wasn’t most prevalent among evangelicals in deep-red Southern states as it is today. In fact, it was Northeast Catholics – not Southern Protestants – who started the pro-life movement.
When Roe v. Wade was initially decided in 1973, just 10% of Massachusetts legislators supported abortion. In Rhode Island, the legalization of abortion only became law in 1975, when a federal court overturned its anti-abortion law. Meanwhile, many Southern physicians had been performing abortions for years.
Now, of course, the inverse is true: the American South has some of the strongest anti-abortion laws, while New England has some of the strongest pro-abortion rights.
The historian Daniel K. Williams argues that this geographic shift in the Pro-life Movement began in the U.S. when evangelicals got involved in the late 1970s and early ‘80s – that is, once they were convinced that the Pro-life Movement wasn’t a “sectarian” Catholic campaign and began to see the legislation of abortion as a part of a wider liberal social revolution.
As Protestant evangelicals led the Pro-life Movement toward a strictly anti-abortion position — shaking its affiliation with an anti-poverty, maternal health insurance and government-paid daycare agenda — many Catholics left the cause.
This divide between Protestants and Catholics in their approaches the "pro-life" disposition remains largely the same today – both across the country and at LSU.
Take, for example, the strategic differences between the two largest Christian congregations on campus: The Chapel, a non-denominational Protestant church, and Christ the King, the school’s local Catholic parish.
Courtney Hamilton, The Chapel’s communications director, said the church takes an “individual,” rather than programmatic, approach to abortion.
If a pregnant woman came to The Chapel seeking help, she would be directed to any resource of which church staff knew. Hamilton said that The Chapel cares “about the person. It’s not a black or white thing…we care about a person who feels that they are in a tough season of life.”
The church has ministries aimed at family life, such as a support team for couples involved in foster parenting.
In all, though, The Chapel has a much less comprehensive and direct anti-abortion program than Christ the King does, whose most significant link to anti-abortion causes is the Women’s New Life Clinic, which is staffed with medical professionals who provide free ultrasounds, free counseling – for pregnant women and those who’ve had an abortion – and resources for newborns, such as diapers and baby formula.
Comparatively, LSU itself offers little in the way of anti-abortion information – a curiosity considering the deep-red status of Louisiana, in addition to the recent overturning of Roe.
In fact, according to Rebecca Breaux, a nurse practitioner on staff at the Student Health Center, “there haven’t been many changes” since the Supreme Court’s June decision, “except that more students have become concerned about their future birth control options.”
The primary way that the SHC offers help for students is in the way of birth control and contraceptive options. There’s also a case manager on staff who is “always up to date on what states are offering abortions” and who “meets with students who are still looking at abortion as an option and helps them figure out where to go and what financial help may be available,” Breaux said.
Breaux also meets with patients to confirm a pregnancy and conduct an ultrasound, if desired.
The only anti-abortion information given to pregnant women comes in the form flyers of a handful of Catholic crisis pregnancy charities, such as the Women’s New Life Clinic.
The fact that campus services don’t, in any substantive way, provide crisis pregnancy options is likely frustrating to those of the "pro-life" persuasion, especially since Roe has been overturned.
For Father Mathew Dunn, one of the priests at Christ the King, this lack of Pro-life Movement information highlights an important reality: that the work of the Pro-life Movement is far from over. There’s much more to be done to provide services to expectant mothers and families.
For Dunn, for Catholics and for most members of the anti-abortion position, the copious amount of work is worth it, and it has nothing to do with politics, with controlling women’s bodies, impressing conservative values on others or owning the libs.
At its core, to be "pro-life" is to believe that every person, born or unborn, regardless of social, wealth or racial status, is deserving of a right to life, beginning at conception and ending in natural death.
And though Dunn believes the Pro-life Movement's goals are right and just, he also recognizes that the movement itself isn’t perfect. Some anti-abortion supporters, he admits, have a bad reputation for demonizing the mother of an aborted infant – even some members of the Catholic clergy are guilty of this. Dunn hopes to see mothers and their unborn children treated equally, not as an “either/or” binary, but as “both/and,” equally important in the eyes of God and man.
A Pro-life Movement framed in this way would answer one of the largest and fairest criticisms of those on the pro-abortion rights side of the debate. Rather than be simply concerned with the elimination of abortion as an option, this renewed Pro-life Movement would seek to care and provide for mothers and their children – as the original Pro-life Movement once did.
Doing so, however, would require a stronger union between conservative evangelicals and Catholics, as well as a radical change in attitudes toward expanded government healthcare programs and the like – perhaps something that’s too much to wish for.
For anti-abortion members of the LSU community, however, things can start at a smaller level, such as campaigning the university to include more information and resources at the SHC or continuing to support local crisis pregnancy centers.
But most importantly, anti-abortion supporters should work from a place of empathy and understanding — not an allegiance to party or ideology — so that they may embody the values they claim to hold so dearly.
Benjamin Haines is a 24-year-old history graduate student from Shreveport.