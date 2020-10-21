"Sooo...these make-up days. Are they justified? Sure. Are they necessary, though? I would say no. My current professors are doing the same thing my professors did with the make-up days from the National Championship last semester — not having them. Yes, we missed days due to the hurricanes, but most classes are online anyway, or even asynchronous, so classwork is still being given. I do not think it's necessary to have these make-up days but I like that it is ultimately up to the professors to determine whether their classes need the extra time to catch up."
Elizabeth Crochet | @elizabethcro_
"Students pay big bucks to come to college, so I believe they should receive every minute of class their tuition promises them. That being said, in a primarily online semester that has already been stripped of its fall break, most professors have wiggle room in their schedules to account for a few missed days. The make-up days should have been optional, therefore offering extra class time to the students that need it while not burdening others with weekend work and extracurricular responsibilities."
Cecile Girard | @_cegi_
"The University's make up classes are not justified, especially when they are announced days before they are supposed to take place. Students with jobs are often only able to work on weekends due to long days of classes during the week, so scheduling Saturday classes can potentially throw a wrench in these students' wellbeing. Similarly, the weekend is meant to be a reset from a potentially strenuous week of classwork — extending into the weekend can make classes seem to never end, allowing no reprieve from the monotony of college coursework. Thankfully, my professors felt the same way and did not hold classes during the scheduled make-up days."
Domenic Purdy | @tigerdom16
"Saturday make-up classes are LSU policy, so it's completely justified for the University to schedule them given the number of days we've missed this semester because of natural disasters. Whether it's really necessary for professors to enforce that policy, however, is highly dependent on individual situations. For students affected by the hurricanes, forcing Saturday make-ups is insensitive; but for those who have missed valuable instruction time, an extra day could be highly beneficial. Professors should discuss with their students whether the extra day would be viable or not."
Marie Plunkett | @MarieC_216
"Saturday make-up classes are sometimes a necessary evil. The University needs to hold a certain amount of class days to stay accredited, so they don’t have much choice in the matter either. Choosing the weekend after midterms was a questionable decision, but the University was justified overall in scheduling make-ups."
Claire Sullivan | @sulliclaire
"Making up classes is that last way I’d like to spend my Saturday. I doubt many would disagree. However, we all paid for those two days. Considering how much money and effort is put into making our education possible, it seems only right that the University offer a chance for students to get the full bang for their buck."
Evan Leonhard | @evan_leonhard
"Students should not have to be punished with Saturday classes because of circumstances that are out of our control. The University did not even give students enough notice to make time in our schedules to accommodate for its last-minute decision. Saturday classes are a big inconvenience for both students and faculty. Also, most professors don't even hold make-up classes on Saturdays anyway."
Tamia Southall | @tamiabrem_
"The University's Saturday classes are not justified even though we missed days for the hurricane. Fall break, a crucial breather from the stress of midterms, was taken off of the calendar this year to 'prevent traveling,' and yet I see many of my classmates traveling anyway. The days we missed for the hurricane were a much-needed break for some students, and for other students, a nightmare. Regardless, they shouldn’t be made up."
Olivia James | @afroliviaa
"I think it’s important for students and teachers to have days to catch up on missed work, I just wish it wasn’t on my Saturdays."
Gabrielle Martinez | @martinez_g0