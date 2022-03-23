"As the Legislature has begun proceedings, we have seen what many in the body truly value, and it isn't pretty. From attacking LGBTQ children in schools, restricting abortion access, attempting to ban the teaching of racism and even attacks on tenure—one of the foundational promises of the university. Certain members of the Legislature have put forward an avalanche of legislation that is cruel to its core and does little to move Louisiana forward, while others have filed common-sense pieces of legislation to advance our state. The Legislature needs to move away from the national culture war and focus on moving Louisiana and LSU forward."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"I am feeling optimistic about this session, but optimism should never eclipse realistic analysis. Many of the bills the legislature is currently considering seem reasonable and productive, such as HB842 and its provisions to protect veterinarians who report cases of animal abuse. Still, I’m hoping to see legislation that raises the state’s minimum wage. The $7.25 per hour minimum is truly outdated and insignificant in the face of current inflation, and Louisiana workers paid at this rate struggle to afford even basic necessities."
Noah McKinney | @itsthatnoah
"I am nervous about the new session in the Louisiana Legislature. I am hoping that some progressive issues will be fixed, but I do not feel that is likely. There are already conservative bills being drawn up that majorly hurt the LGBTQ community. I am hoping that the 'Don't Say Gay' bill does not pass and that women will gain more rights to their bodies. I want Louisiana to become a progressive state, but I do not think that will be any time soon."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"I’m not very optimistic about the future of progress in Louisiana. Louisiana is close to last in pretty much every category—education, economy, healthcare, crime, etc.—and has been for a while now. I’d like to see the Legislature do something to address the education system and the recent increase in crime."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315
"Gov. John Bel Edwards has recently addressed several issues that I am optimistic will be tackled during the Legislature’s upcoming session. He has been pushing for infrastructure investments, a pay raise for teachers and increased accountability for insurance companies that take advantage of hurricane victims. While these issues may be overshadowed by some more high-profile topics, they hit very close to home, and I hope our lawmakers see their importance, too."
Mia Coco | @MiaMarieCoco1
"After the hectic redistricting session, I am not feeling very optimistic about the regular session. Any unique idea that was presented during redistricting seemed to be rejected, but I am hoping this session will go differently. I have already seen some pretty interesting bills presented like Royce Duplessis’ bill to prohibit public releases of most mug shots."
Lura Stabiler | @lstabiler3