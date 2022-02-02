"Growing up college was always portrayed as a great time, and I can unapologetically say that popular culture got it right. I am having a blast in college, and every day is a new adventure with new possibilities and new people. As for graduation, I try not to think about that too much."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"Considering COVID-19 completely changed our class’s college experience over the past two years, I don’t know whether I’m looking forward to moving onto the next chapter in life or seeing graduation as a bittersweet moment. The pandemic made college feel like it flew by with little to show for it. But, with such little time left, it seems like it would be a waste if I only focused on graduating instead of using the short time that’s left to make memories at LSU while I still can. It’s always better to go out with a bang than with a whimper."
Drake Brignac |@drakebrignac
"I’m looking forward to graduating and not having to go to class anymore, but I have enjoyed the college experience so far. I'm not one for sentiment generally, but I do think that when I graduate college I’m going to miss it. That’s partially because of how much I like LSU, but also because we tend to see the past with rose-colored glasses."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315
"I am very much looking forward to graduation. However, that is because I am graduating in May. I believe that if I wasn't a senior, I wouldn't be counting down the days to graduation as much. Whenever I was a freshman, I enjoyed college. But now that I am a senior, I do have major senioritis. Even though I am excited to graduate, my time spent at college has gone by relatively fast."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"As a senior graduating in May, I can say that college went by way too fast. Until now, everything in my life was planned out. I was expected to go to high school and then expected to go to college and now expected to be an adult. So I am savoring every moment of my last semester and trying to enjoy my classes and time with my friends before I enter the adult world."
Lura Stabiler | @lstabiler3