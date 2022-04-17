"As finals near, I like to study with my friends in the library or at PFT into the night and make an event out of it. Everyone is in a similar situation as you with work, and there is no reason you can't all make the best of the situation with some coffee and entertainment for occasional breaks. Better yet, if you are in the same classes, you can even help each other better understand the material."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"I have never once stayed on track as the semester ended, and I’m not doing so now. My advice on finishing a semester strong is that you do not need to in order to graduate. Hopefully, I will graduate in May and will be serve as proof that people incapable of staying on track can reach graduation. After all, C's do in fact get degrees."
Gideon Fortune | @gidfortune
"I have several strategies to stay on track at the end of the semester. Among them, it’s important to pay attention to your needs and stress levels. Take a walk, eat food you enjoy and attend to whatever 'self-care' fits your personality and your schedule. Once you’ve centered yourself, there’s nothing to do but sit down and get to work. This often means putting a halt on weekend plans and mustering up discipline by whatever means are most effective. I find it useful to wake up early, clean my workspace and equip myself with as many snacks and cups of tea as the hours require."
Noah McKinney | @itsthatnoah
"I am extremely prone to procrastination. I feel like I work well under pressure, and so I wait until the last minute to complete most of my assignments. But I’ve learned that this isn’t usually possible anymore. This past year, I’ve learned that around midterms and finals, assignments pile up much more that I expected, and I must get ahead if I want to do well. This has been the biggest difference between high school and college, and it’s a difficult transition to make."
Mia Coco | @MiaMarieCoco1
"I personally have had a very difficult time staying on track this last semester, and it's because I'm about to graduate. Usually, I have no problem finishing up the semester. Since I am so close to finishing, it has been difficult pulling through. Last semester, I had no problems. Usually, the end of the semester is when I have the motivation to grind the most because I have a lot fewer possibilities to bring my grade up. I am just trying to get by and graduate this semester."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"Since finals are getting closer, I like to ensure that I am reviewing all the subjects that will be covered on the exams. I also like to make sure that I complete every assignment just to make sure to pad my grade before the final. I always try to leave my bedroom to take a few hours and study."
Kate Beske | @KateBeske
"I stay on track by making sure I keep my attendance up. I have a lot of things going on between work and other activities, but I try to make time to go over class material and study as much as possible. Other than that, there’s not much. I don’t have a secret formula or anything."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315