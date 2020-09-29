"I’m extremely concerned for the outcome of this election. There’s a lot at stake for me personally, being a young black female college student. And there’s a lot at stake for the country as a whole. What I feel was poor leadership from D.C. ultimately cost us over 200 thousand American lives. The outcome of this election is life or death."
Olivia James | @afroliviaa
"Since Donald Trump openly admitted he will be meddling with the election and likely will not be peacefully transitioning power, it's safe to say we should be concerned for our democracy. While I'm displeased with his opposition, we should all be concerned with booting Trump from office."
Kevin Doucette |@kgdouce
"To say I am concerned about the outcome of the upcoming election would be an understatement. Every election is important, but I think this one has the potential to change our country as we know it. For some that may be a good thing, but not for me. America has a choice between a man who reveres our Constitution and one who can barely recall what is in it. A man who stands for economic freedom or a man who is aligned with socialists. A man who defends our country on the world stage, or one who has ties to China and Ukraine. A man who strengthens our military and takes out terrorists, or a man who was against the raid on Osama Bin Ladin. A man who gave up his glorious life and does not take a salary just for the sake of saving our country, or a man who has been in politics for 47 years and has nothing to show for it. For me, the choice for president is simple. I am choosing the man who chooses America. It is time for the silent majority to be silent no more. Use your voice and vote! 'All it takes for evil to win is for good people to do nothing.' - Edmund Burke"
Elizabeth Crochet | @elizabethcro_
"To say I’m extremely concerned would be an understatement. As someone who’s settling for Joe, I think we’re all going to be unsatisfied either way. But the person who is going to be at the top of that list will be America’s-worst-winner and fraudulent fake-news-caller, Donald J. Trump. He’ll be followed by his cult, of course."
Gabrielle Martinez | @martinez_g0
"I am not looking forward to November. Regardless of results, it’s likely to be a month steeped in tension and vitriol. I’m trying my best not to worry too much about it though. Apart from voting, there’s not much I can do except buckle up and watch the chaos unfold."
Evan Leonhard | @evan_leonhard
"I remember distinctly the dread I felt the day after the 2016 election, getting ready and driving to school in a fog, anxiously sitting in the classroom before the bell rang, discussing the results with friends, our favorite teacher giving us the first half of first period to vent and express all of our worries and fears for the coming presidential term – the four years we would spend in college. I wasn’t old enough to vote in the last presidential election; I was in AP Government, had memorized court cases, precedents, systems of governing and lawmaking bodies and yet I had no say in who would be president. “Terrified” is probably the most accurate way to describe how I felt then, but not now. I’m still worried and have concerns but I’m not terrified anymore. No matter the outcome, we’ll handle it, so there’s no point in being scared or making myself sick over it."
Marie Plunkett | @MarieC_214
"The way it's going, it looks like we either get four more years of Trump, or Biden wins and Trump refuses to concede and calls on his armed supporters to stage a coup. All of this while I try to graduate college, get a job and become a "real adult!" Yeah, I'd say I'm a little concerned."
Cecile Girard | @_cegi_
"Personally, I am extremely concerned about the upcoming election’s outcome. More so than in 2016, this election is one that will decide the path our nation goes down. If Trump wins, I feel the office of the president and our nation’s reputation will be irreparably damaged for years to come. Regardless of his policies, Trump has acted in ways antithetical to presidential behavior and four more years of his leadership will only bring more polarity to our nation. Given Trump’s recent statements about “waiting to see” if he will accept the election results, I am anxiously awaiting the results on Nov. 3. Regardless of the result, come 2021 the nation will face new challenges that we can only hope to confront as a unified American people."
Domenic Purdy | @tigerdom16
"I am definitely very concerned about the outcome of the upcoming presidential election. Our current president has only made the several crises this country is undergoing worse with his incompetence, deceit and apathy. I am not a big fan of Joe Biden, but he passes the incredibly low bar of being better than the incumbent (i.e. listens to scientists and won’t tear gas peaceful protestors for a photo-op). To me, a Biden-Harris administration is the best chance in this election to make at least marginal improvements on important issues."
Claire Sullivan | @sulliclaire
"I am very concerned with the outcome of the election because of the wave of new voters who are a part of the “Gen Z” demographic. These voters have never voted in a presidential election and may not fully understand what they are voting for when they are voting for a president. I also worry mail-in votes will be unreliable. I have been seeing many social media posts claiming instances of mishandling mail-in ballots and problems at the poll. I am just afraid that the results will not be accurate."
Tamia Southall | @tamiabrem_