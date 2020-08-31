"The University should start by issuing a warning to all students stating that actively breaking protocol will be met with the highest level of discretion. If students continue to break protocol after the warning, disciplinary action up to and including suspension should be taken — because they aren't just breaking University rules, they're putting lives of their fellow students and members of at-risk communities in the crosshairs."
Domenic Purdy | @tigerdom16
"By opening campus back up, the University lost any and all authority to harshly punish students for protocol breaks. If they were so eager to allow students back and take their tuition money, they should've expected college kids to put their social lives over a pandemic they aren’t even taking seriously themselves."
Gabrielle Martinez | @martinez_g0
"The University put guidelines into place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible. In return it is up to us, the students, to follow them. If you cannot wear a mask, don't go to class. We are all old enough to follow rules and be courteous to others. We don't need students to be watchdogs and tattletale on others like some universities are doing; that's childish. If you have a problem with someone not following guidelines, tell them yourself. The University doesn't need to be the liaison. Just respect other people’s space, wash your hands and wear a mask when necessary."
Elizabeth Crochet | @elizabethcro_
"The University should start calling their parents. If students are going to act immature and not follow the simple rules of 'no masks' and 'no guests,' then they should be handled as children."
Cecile Girard | @_cegi_
"It can be pretty easy to slip into old patterns and forget to social distance when you’re walking through campus with your friends, so it’s understandable to need a few reminders now and then to maintain a safe distance, wash your hands and wear a mask, but for students blatantly and repeatedly disregarding COVID-19 protocols there need to be serious consequences. I propose an immediate removal from campus, followed by suspension and mandatory testing before a return to campus is allowed."
Marie Plunkett | @MarieC_214
"It is extremely important the University responds seriously to students breaking the coronavirus protocol, as it can quite literally be a matter of life and death for those in high-risk groups. The response should fit the severity of the action: wearing a mask incorrectly simply requires a correction on the spot, while doing something like throwing a party should require a disciplinary hearing. Those who fail multiple times to comply with the rules, or commit a serious infraction, should not be permitted on campus for the remainder of the pandemic. Wear a mask, be responsible and keep your fellow Tigers safe."
Claire Sullivan | @sulliclaire
"Honestly, as long as the University allows in-person classes and on-campus functions, it's unrealistic to expect students to stay on top of every guideline. Inconsistent rules lead to inconsistent reactions. That said, anyone throwing coronavirus-themed parties should probably reassess the path they've chosen."
Kevin Doucette | @kgdouce
"The University should respond strictly to students breaking COVID-19 protocol because it is a threat to public safety. There should be some type of academic punishment, in addition to a fine, after three or more instances of a student breaking such protocol. There should also be an increase in surveillance on campus to ensure the protocols are being followed in the first place. If students are caught attending large gatherings, they should be subjected to a mandatory quarantine for at least two weeks to ensure negative COVID-19 test results."
Tamia Southall | @tamiabrem_
"Students should be held to the same standards as anyone else living and working in a public space right now. If they refuse to comply with the relevant safety protocol of a space, they should simply be denied entry or asked to leave. In cases of campus gatherings that clearly exceed public health directives, a non-emergency dispatch should be notified. The University is a workplace, not a daycare. It would be ridiculous and infantilizing for students to be treated as anything other than functioning adults responsible for the choices they make."
Evan Leonhard | @evan_leonhard
"Students who are found not complying should be reprimanded, whether the punishment be a loss of access to athletic events or something more serious."
Olivia James | @afroliviaa