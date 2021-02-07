Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:50:32 AM Sunset: 05:47:55 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: ESE @ 10mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Monday Night

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.