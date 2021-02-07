"Honestly, basic necessities. Rent, groceries, and the rest into savings. Since the start of the pandemic, I haven’t been able to work as many hours, so the stimulus check will help cover the paychecks I’ve lost."
Marie Plunkett | @MarieC_214
"I will be saving it all to go towards my rent next year. I have never had to pay rent before — I've only ever lived with my parents or in freshman on-campus housing as a student and RA — so as excited as I am to live in a Big Girl House, I am very nervous about being able to afford it. What if I lose my wallet and bank account information and job all in the same week?"
Cécile Girard | @_cegi_
"Unfortunately, I've been filed as a dependent... but I'll have you know I would have been making the world's most extravagant charcuterie board with that extra coin."
Emily Davison | @ichigoemily
"Well, I did not think I was getting a check, so this question is an exciting surprise. Anyway, I would probably save my check for something I need later down the road. I have been asking my parents for a new phone, and that does not seem to be happening anytime soon, so I might have to spend it on that. If not a phone, then probably food, or a vacation in the hopefully-not-too-distant future."
Elizabeth Crochet | @elizabethcro_
"If I receive any money from the stimulus package, it will go toward college tuition or related expenses. Not a particularly unique use, but I'm very excited at the prospect of having to pay a little less next semester."
Claire Sullivan | @sulliclaire
"I need about three different stimulus checks because I've waited so long. I want to save my money, but I already know all my money goes to food somehow."
Tamia Southall | @tamiabrem_
"Oh, that’s the million dollar — or should we say $1,400– question, isn’t it? For me, I’d say half my stimulus will go right into savings so that I can stave off at least a little bit of temptation to waste it all at once. As for the rest, it’s pretty much all going to go towards stuff that’s essentially useless: comic books. I’m probably gonna use this stimulus to add to an already mile-high stack of sequential art I’m slowly making my way through. But that’s only if Joe Biden and his administration are able to pass stimulus that goes to dependents like me, and so far we are zero for two."
Domenic Purdy | @Tigerdom16
"I have been wanting to learn about investing for a while now. This might be a good opportunity to start. Otherwise, that check is going straight to savings."
Evan Leonhard | @evan_leonhard
"This stimulus payment will be $1400, also known as 280 Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizzas."
Sal Beeby | @salbeeby