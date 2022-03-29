"Student Government has the capacity to be an amazing tool for monumental change at the university, but, in recent administrations, it has been unwilling to use the bully pulpit to accomplish the goals of the student body. For too long, SG has prioritized relationships with administrators rather than progress for the students they represent, and that exact dynamic has been extremely detrimental to the interests of students. As someone who has run an SG campaign, too many people in the organization are simply interested in cozy relationships with administrators and another resume line."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"I am not well informed on the effects of SG, and I do not think many people are. I am familiar with the campaign process, and I think it is a great way for students interested in politics to practice campaigning. However, I do not know the measurable effects SG has on the LSU campus, and I wish they did more to make their impact known."
Lura Stabiler | @lstabiler3
"Even if the members of SG seek the best for our campus and our students, I don’t think they do a good job of making their platforms and policies accessible to the student body. The majority of students that I know couldn’t name a single thing SG actually advocates for, let alone name candidates that are running. Without effectively communicating with the rest of campus, how can the institution hope to advocate for the people they supposedly represent?"
Noah McKinney | @itsthatnoah
"I think that SG has the potential to be a great form of student advocacy, but I honestly can only name one thing that SG has done for the student body. I know that they offer free scantrons, but that's about it. I'm sure that they have tried and made changes, but I am really just not aware of what those changes are. I feel like the only people who know what SG does are those involved in it. I do believe that SG is more like a popularity contest than anything. Therefore, I believe most students are unfazed about SG, which I believe should change."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"I was a student senator for two semesters in Manship and three in UCFY. As much as SG can effectively advocate, it has limits depending on the topic, time and toil needed. Student Senate is great for need-related expenses like Food Pantry refrigerators or students’ conference expenses and making statements about social issues like building names. Unfortunately, inability or inertia keep SG from acting to its fullest. It can’t fund certain projects and there’s no guarantee the administration will act. It hasn’t published the Higher Ed Report Card in five years. It may sound harsh, but most efforts are simplistic, showy and avoid the biggest issues facing students where the advocacy is most needed."
Drake Brignac |@drakebrignac
"Coming into LSU, I didn’t know anything about SG, but I joined Freshman Leadership Council as a way to learn more. In my semester in FLC, I learned about the inner workings of each branch, campaign week, and what it’s like to serve in SG. I believe that the organization is becoming better at advocating for students every day. Our tickets are becoming more diverse so that they can represent more of the student body, and they are becoming more open to new ideas and ways to improve the university."
Mia Coco | @MiaMarieCoco1
"SG is effective to an extent. I think the opinions of SG are considered when the university makes a decision, but there are far more powerful opinions in the room. I believe it’s a good experience for politically-inclined students, but as far as making real change goes, their power is limited."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315