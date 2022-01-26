"Depending on what practices you look at, the university’s response to the omicron spike is both lackluster and noteworthy. Assuming it’s still seen as a worthwhile tool, the COVID-19 symptom tracker no longer serves a clear purpose without QR codes as a motivating incentive. The opt-in style of online classes for two weeks seems counterintuitive and potentially detrimental as we prepare for the semester ahead. On the other hand, it’s clear that the university anticipated new and recurring issues. There are now locks around HEPA filter plugs, an indoor mask mandate and vaccine requirements for students and Tiger Stadium."
Drake Brignac |@drakebrignac
"The university has not noticeably changed their COVID-19 mitigation measures in comparison to past semesters, which seems odd to me considering that at this current moment, there is more virus in Louisiana than at any point during the pandemic. I would hope that the university would consider adding a COVID-19 booster shot to the immunization schedule ASAP."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"I do not think that the university is doing a good job at stopping the spread of omicron. However, the reason why the university is not doing a good job is because there are a lot of students just not doing their part. If students did their part and actually followed the enforcements, I think the COVID-19 cases would drop significantly. The university needs to require those who are unvaccinated to be tested every two weeks and require those who have gotten vaccinated to get their booster shots."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"LSU isn’t taking the omicron variant seriously. The university hasn’t required professors to provide an online option and also has not been following up on symptom checks. However, this problem isn’t specific to LSU; seemingly the entire country is throwing caution to the wind."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315
"The university is doing as much as it can to handle the omicron variant. Masks have been reinstated and many professors are offering their classes both in person and on Zoom. The only area where the university is lacking is [strictly] requiring vaccination. Students who are not vaccinated are required to send in negative COVID-19 tests but this is hardly enforced. I wish the university could require vaccination for all students, but I know many students would push back against this."
Lura Stabiler | @lstabiler3