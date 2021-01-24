What do you think?
Let us know in the comments or send in a Letter to the Editor to have your thoughts published at lsureveille.com!
"The COVID-19 vaccine should absolutely be mandatory for LSU students who live, work or attend classes on campus. I know a lot of people are going to argue that it's an infringement upon their rights or that it's somehow unjust or unfair, but honestly, it just makes sense. Having students vaccinated benefits both the University and the city of Baton Rouge by lowering COVID-19 cases and getting the state back into a position where it can reopen to tourists and larger money-making events. Not to mention there's already a precedent for students to be vaccinated before attending the University. Part of the agreement students make before enrolling at LSU is receiving and staying up-to-date with their vaccines so as not to endanger the community."
Marie Plunkett | @MarieC_214
"Yes, yes, yes. Not only because I want my life to return to normal — and I believe mass immunization is the only way to do so — but because I have long relished the opportunity to be micr-eaux-chipped by LSU. Any true Tiger who bleeds purple and gold should understand that the ultimate mark of school pride is being tracked by Tom Galligan."
Cécile Girard | @_cegi_
"Vaccines should not be mandatory. Some people, including myself, are highly wary of the rush on this vaccine. I do not think it has been tested long enough to know the long-term effects. There are countless diseases that doctors and scientists have yet to find cures or vaccines for, yet they want the public to trust the COVID-19 vaccine. I am not one of those people skeptical of a microchip in the vaccine, but I am skeptical of what it can do to my body in the long run."
Tamia Southall | @tamiabrem_
"The University should require every person who is medically able to get a vaccine for COVID-19. We are all desperate to return to a more normal world, but that cannot happen without mass vaccination. This policy is necessary if we wish to resume more in-person instruction and other traditional college experiences. It is important we all do our part to protect the most vulnerable among us, and a mandate is the best way to accomplish that; I think that is the route the University must take."
Claire Sullivan | @sulliclaire
"No, I do not believe the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory. If and when the vaccine is accessible to everyone, I think it is a personal decision. If someone is comfortable getting it, by all means, they should. If another person does not want to receive it, the government or a school should not force them. Leave it up to the individual to choose."
Elizabeth Crochet | @elizabethcro_
"Yes. It’s as simple as that. Once the vaccine is available to the larger public, the priority should become promoting the vaccination of the entire student, faculty and staff body. If you refuse to get the vaccine, then you won’t be allowed to 'return’ to the pre-pandemic status quo, including attending football games and in-person classes, having meals in the union or a mask-free walk through the Quad. It is up to the University to be vigilant and not only promote the vaccine but create a detriment to those who do not get it. Perhaps the idea of not returning to a status quo isn’t enough. Maybe those who do get vaccinated can schedule early or get free access to certain events. The vaccine shouldn’t be something that is seen as an obligation to get something; it is a community service to help return society back to normal."
Domenic Purdy |@Tigerdom16
"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already huge and important issues going on at the University and around the country. Until we deal with the virus, our communities, economy, small businesses, health, social lives and the most vulnerable populations will continue to suffer. We need to put this pandemic behind us and get to work on bigger problems. Students, faculty and staff should all get vaccinated."
Sal Beeby | @salbeeby
"COVID-19 vaccination should definitely be required for students on campus. The University already requires students to receive a number of other vaccines to ensure the safety of its students, staff and faculty members. Why should this vaccine be any different?"
Evan Leonhard | @evan_leonhard
"I think the vaccine should be mandatory to ensure the safety of everyone who needs to be on campus for work or school. We need a jumping-off point for returning to some sort of normalcy, and I think a mandatory vaccine would do a great deal in terms of public health in the community."
Emily Davison | @ichigoemily