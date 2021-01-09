"I am looking forward to my second semester at the University and The Reveille! I am hopeful that vaccines will allow life to become a little more normal and grant us more time with loved ones."
Claire Sullivan | @sulliclaire
"In 2021, I'm looking forward to working at the Reveille, as well as the long-awaited theatrical release of "Dune." I don't know if I can peacefully carry on for another year without this movie."
Emily Davidson | @tortadizucca
"I am looking forward to so many things in 2021. I am looking forward to resuming my normal life. I am looking forward to getting an internship for the summer. I am looking forward to uploading new opinion columns and reading my peers’ columns. Nonetheless, I am most excited about Trump leaving office. I am looking forward to seeing a real person with common sense in office."
Tamia Southall | @tamiabrem_
"I don’t think the first week of 2021 went as smoothly as everyone was hoping, but I’m still optimistic that this can be a great year. The coronavirus vaccine rollout should get better as time progresses, so I am excited to be able to hug my family and friends and attend more events in person soon. I’m also looking forward to full seasons of my two favorite sports, LSU softball and baseball!"
Elizabeth Crochet | @elizabethcro_
"Turning 21!"
Cécile Girard | @_cegi_
"The thing I’m most looking forward to in 2021 is expanding my consumption of artistic media into a more comprehensive purview. From watching movies I wouldn’t typically watch and exploring new genres of tv shows that I never thought would peak my interest to delving deeper into more obscure comic books, I look forward to 2021 pushing my interests in art further than ever before. That being said, I’m still excited for all the new additions to my old comforts like Star Wars and Marvel. Let’s all use 2021 to broaden our horizons and respect each other’s choices as to what they enjoy."
Domenic Purdy | @tigerdom16
"Despite having an irrational fear of needles and a tendency to pass out when sharp objects are stabbed into my skin, I am most looking forward to getting my COVID-19 vaccine. All of the other things that I want to be able to look forward to (things returning to "normal," getting to hug my grandparents, graduating and moving on to the next chapter of my life) all rely heavily on the pandemic ending and the only way to end the pandemic is to achieve immunity. So, out of all the things I am looking forward to in 2021, the vaccine is number one."
Marie Plunkett | @MarieC_214
"I, like everyone else, am anxiously awaiting a return to normalcy after nearly a year of pandemic protocol. With vaccinations underway, it seems there is reasonable hope that 2021 could provide us with the right conditions to responsibly reconvene some inevitably reticent version of life as we once knew it. This, assuming it comes into fruition, is naturally what I am most looking forward to this year."
Evan Leonhard | @evan_leonhard