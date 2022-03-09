Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.