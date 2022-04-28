"This year has taught me how important it is to spend my time intentionally. There is an endless list of hobbies, interests and activities that are enjoyable or potentially worthwhile, but no one can do everything. Though I’ve always ‘known’ this, this year has given me a sharp reminder to consider my time carefully and intentionally select the activities that will bring me the most fulfillment in the long run. Allowing the day to slip away without considering what you really want to do will always be a recipe for regret."
Noah McKinney | @itsthatnoah
"I learned to have a cool head and not stress about things that are out of my control. I do my best to set myself up for success, but failure is just an opportunity to try again. In hindsight, things that I’ve spent sleepless nights thinking about ended up not mattering at all, so I’m taking a 'no use crying over spilled milk' approach for the foreseeable future."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315
"The most important thing I learned this semester was how to better allocate my time to actually get things done and check off my to-do list. Prior to this semester, I was constantly trying to figure out what I even had to get done but keeping on track of that has allowed me to hopefully be more productive."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"This school year, the biggest lesson I’ve learned is how to better prioritize the things that matter most to me. As a first-year college student, I’ve had to get used to making my own schedule and having more freedom than ever before. I’ve realized that although difficult, it is possible to balance my social life with my schoolwork while also making time to talk to my family and focus on myself."
Mia Coco | @MiaMarieCoco1
"The most important thing I have learned this year is to try not to get overwhelmed with class. If I do one task at a time, then it is a lot easier to stay on top of things and complete them. I like to write down every task I have for that day and cross them out as I finish them. The feeling of being overwhelmed really sucks, and I learned how important it is to avoid that feeling."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"The most important thing I learned this year was to make friends that I share interests with and enjoy being around. Being a freshman in college, I realized that many 'friendships' from high school were not real or healthy. Being in college, it is much easier to meet people you can relate to and, therefore, much easier to make friends."
Kate Beske | @KateBeske