"The University Lakes have to be my favorite place on campus by a long shot. Those long, quiet walks under the trees, alongside the ducks and egrets, are particularly calming to my soul. Every couple of minutes I stop and sit for a while. No experience on campus can compare to those sunset introspections while looking out over the water."
Gideon Fortune | @gidfortune
"My favorite place on LSU’s campus is the UREC basketball courts. I met a decent number of my best friends that I’ve made in college at the courts. There’s a sort of community of those who frequent the courts. Seeing someone on campus that I’ve run a few games with and greeting them brings a sense of togetherness that is especially important in our ever-dividing society."
Frank Kidd | @FK446852315
"The Journalism Building’s patio. When the weather is nice, even though that’s a short window by Louisiana standards, it’s a great place to do work or read and enjoy the weather. It is just far enough from the street that it’s quiet, but not so quiet that you’ll go insane. You get to sit in the shadow of two iconic places on campus—the Journalism Building and Tiger Stadium—and they mostly block out the sun. Plus, it’s perfectly lit at sunset. There isn’t a lot of space to work, sure, but that means there’ll never be too many distractions."
Drake Brignac |@drakebrignac
"My favorite spot on campus is City Pork. Whenever I have long days on campus, I go to City Pork and get a grilled cheese with an iced coffee. They have multiple different coffee drinks, so I usually like to try to mix it up. Its become a tradition of mine to get a grilled cheese and sit outside the design building while doing some homework."
Kacey Buercklin | @0kacey1
"My favorite spot on campus is Mike the Tiger's habitat. I really enjoy going there with my friends and watching Mike prance around his yard, not to mention putting a face to his iconic social media presence and sharing his silly goofy moments with everyone."
Charlie Stephens | @CharlieStephns
"My favorite spot on campus is the Barnes and Noble. Maybe it has something to do with being in a library, surrounded by books that motivates me to finish last minute essays and study for exams. Maybe it’s the taste of a bagel with cream cheese and early 2000s music playing on the speakers that helps me focus. It’s a great place to study with friends or grab coffee for a pick-me-up on the way to class. I just have to make sure to stay away from the merchandise section, or I’ll find myself buying LSU sweatshirts I don’t need but just can’t seem to resist."
Mia Coco | @MiaMarieCoco1
"My favorite campus spot is the LSU lakes. The lakes are my biggest stress reliever. It is one of the only spots that is technically available 24 hours a day. Whenever I feel overwhelmed or stressed, nothing works better than taking a few laps around the lakes. It is also the best place to walk around and vent with friends."
Lura Stabiler | @lstabiler3