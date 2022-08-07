Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.